Life returns to Sanjay Lake in Delhi

Thousands of fish died last month at Sanjay Lake in East Delhi.
Small Gambusia or mosquitofish, along with larger tilapia- or carp-like freshwater species floated to the surface of the stagnant water, making the overall scene resemble straight out of a horror movie.
At the time, Down To Earth had reported that the fish kill in Sanjay Lake could be due to a combination of factors including an ongoing heat wave, high chemical load and lack of water replenishment.
Now, the lake is showing signs of recovery. Following intervention by authorities and the replenishment of water, the lake is once again supporting aquatic life and attracting birds.