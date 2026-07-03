Water

Life returns to Sanjay Lake in Delhi

Authorities have replenished the water supply in the lake, leading to return of aquatic life and birds
Life returns to Sanjay Lake in Delhi
A month ago, Sanjay Lake in East Delhi turned into a graveyard, with hundreds of dead fish floating on stagnant water.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Thousands of fish died last month at Sanjay Lake in East Delhi.

Small Gambusia or mosquitofish, along with larger tilapia- or carp-like freshwater species floated to the surface of the stagnant water, making the overall scene resemble straight out of a horror movie.

Life returns to Sanjay Lake in Delhi
According to experts, the reason behind the fish kill was a combination of factors including an ongoing heat wave, high chemical load and lack of water replenishment.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

At the time, Down To Earth had reported that the fish kill in Sanjay Lake could be due to a combination of factors including an ongoing heat wave, high chemical load and lack of water replenishment.

Life returns to Sanjay Lake in Delhi
Now, authorities have replenished water in the lake, prompting the return of aquatic life and birds. Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Now, the lake is showing signs of recovery. Following intervention by authorities and the replenishment of water, the lake is once again supporting aquatic life and attracting birds.

Delhi
sanjay lake
east delhi
fish kill
Down To Earth
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