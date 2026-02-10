Living with water: Listening to rivers and wetlands is no longer optional in Goa

Rivers under strain

Further inland, the crisis follows the rivers.

Nisha Chari has been researching the Chapora River since a bridge began construction near her village in Ibrahampur, where the river enters Goa. What she documents is not just erosion, but how quickly a river can unravel when infrastructure arrives without regard for flow, sediment or people. “After the monsoons, the banks started collapsing, trees fell in, fields disappeared. What used to be stable land now shifts every monsoon.”

Across Goa, the rivers that sustained agriculture, fishing, and drinking water are now under additional pressures from untreated sewage, mining runoff, sand extraction and rapid urban expansion. Multiple surveys, including findings from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2023 and 2024 indicated to increased biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), and the presence of harmful pathogens in the seawater.

These indicators simply mean that Goa’s waters are hazardous for swimming, water sports, and marine life. Studies by the National Institute of Oceanography have also confirmed widespread microplastic pollution in major estuaries such as the Mandovi, Zuari, Sal, and Terekhol, with fibres and fragments entering the food chain through commercially important fish.

These surface impacts on water are closely tied to what is happening underground. Despite receiving heavy rainfall, Goa is increasingly facing summer water shortages. Intense, erratic and short-duration monsoon rains produce runoff rather than recharge, while widespread construction on laterite plateaus — traditionally the state’s natural groundwater sponges — prevents percolation. As a result, wells that once supplied homes now run dry or turn saline by late summer, forcing communities to depend on tankers, even in water-rich talukas.

In the Mhadei-Mandovi basin, the river is heavily overburdened as it carries sewage from expanding villages, hotels and restaurants, silt from mining belts, and debris from construction sites, while simultaneously supplying potable water to a growing urban population. Further south, industrial discharge and invasive water hyacinth choke the River Sal, disrupting navigation and depleting oxygen levels critical for aquatic life. For villages and communities along these rivers, the consequences are cumulative.

Erosion eats into farmland, polluted water threatens health, and the loss of fish affects food security and income. “The river is treated like a drain, but for us, it is land, water, food and memory together,” said Chari.

Goa’s water crisis has little to do with rainfall. It stems from how rivers, groundwater and land are planned, and from whose voices are sidelined in those decisions.

Bhushana Thakur grew up in Pernem, bordering the khazan lands — low-lying fields protected by earthen bunds and sluice gates that regulate the movement of salt and fresh water. For generations, these landscapes absorbed monsoon floods, supported rice cultivation, fish farming and salt production, and buffered villages from tidal surges. “They are working food systems, not empty lands,” she said.