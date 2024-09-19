Mahadayi project: Wildlife board may revisit decision on tiger reserve land amid push by Karnataka

The long-stalled and contentious Mahadayi water project, which aims to alleviate the chronic water scarcity in three districts of north Karnataka, may get a crucial nod. The National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) is reportedly set to revisit its earlier decision to deny wildlife clearance for the project.
The project intends to provide drinking water to Karnataka’s arid districts by diverting water from the Mahadayi river via the Kalasa-Banduri canal. Sources indicate that the NBWL is likely to reconsider its stance at its upcoming meeting and grant permission for the use of 10.68 hectares of tiger reserve land for the project.
The sharing of Mahadayi river water has long been a contentious issue between Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra. Goa also strongly opposes the project in particular, citing concerns over its potential environmental impact, particularly on the river’s ecosystem, the fragile coastal areas and tiger conservation efforts. The state has also approached the Supreme Court of India over it.
The state government has voiced strong disapproval of the NBWL’s decision to withhold approval for the use of 10.68 hectares of land within the Kali and Sahyadri Tiger Reserves. This land is crucial for key infrastructure developments, including the construction of a Jack Well Pump House, an electrical substation and pipelines.
Previous NBWL meetings blocked the proposal, citing ongoing legal proceedings in the SC as a reason for the delay. Goa is involved in a long-standing dispute with Karnataka over the Mahadayi River water sharing, which has reached the court.
Determined to move forward, the Karnataka government has announced plans to take an all-party delegation to the central government to seek intervention. The government argued that the project is essential for ensuring water security in North Karnataka, with the delays affecting residents in the region.
Although the central government approved the Mahadayi project in 2022, it requires over 26 hectares of forest land, including the critical 10.68 hectares in the tiger reserves. The NBWL, responsible for wildlife protection, withheld permission over concerns about the impact on the tiger corridor and other ecological issues.
Vishwas Vasanth Vaidya, a Congress member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from Soundatti Yellamma constituency, emphasised the project’s importance for farmers in the region while talking to mediapersons. “The union government has approved the project and NBWL approval is still pending. Although the proposal was rejected earlier, the MLAs from the three districts met with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the government is pushing for reconsideration,” he said.
A National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) committee recently inspected the Kali and Sahyadri reserves and presented their findings at the last NBWL meeting. The board recognised that the project is still awaiting a decision from the SC and expressed concern that any premature decision on the tiger reserve land could interfere with the judicial process.
Sources suggested the NBWL’s stance is temporary and the board may revisit the issue at its next meeting, depending on further legal developments. During the previous meeting, it was proposed that the NTCA’s opinion under Section 38(1)(g) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act should be considered before a final decision.
The Karnataka government criticised the NBWL for repeatedly postponing its decision, arguing that the delay is creating unnecessary obstacles for a project that could alleviate the region’s acute water crisis. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for a united effort, proposing an all-party delegation to meet central officials and push for a resolution.
“The state cannot afford further delays in this project,” a senior Karnataka government official said. “We are willing to provide additional environmental safeguards, but the livelihoods and water security of millions cannot be compromised.”
The 10.68 hectares in question are part of a crucial tiger corridor in the Kali and Sahyadri reserves, located in Kanakamba and nearby villages in Belgaum district. Environmentalists have raised concerns that construction in this protected zone could disrupt wildlife habitats, especially for the endangered tigers that use the corridor.
Despite these concerns, the state government insists that the project can coexist with wildlife conservation efforts, proposing mitigation measures such as compensatory afforestation and strict environmental monitoring during construction. However, these assurances have not yet swayed the NBWL, which remains cautious in light of the SC case.