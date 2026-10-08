Maharashtra’s water crisis shows why wastewater reuse must move from policy to practice

In early September this year, around 265 talukas in Maharashtra — almost 74 per cent of the state — were declared drought-hit after one of the driest monsoons in years.

This week, Maharashtra’s water resources minister directed all local bodies, both urban and rural, to implement a 10 per cent water cut from October 16, 2026. The decision came amid concerns over limited water reserves, directly linked to reduced rainfall.

The water resources department has also announced dam-wise and usage-wise planning of water to manage any possible crisis until August 31, 2027. Emphasis has been placed on reusing treated wastewater for gardening, construction and industrial activities.

The water guzzlers

Unplanned urbanisation and industrialisation have placed severe pressure on Maharashtra’s water resources. The fringes of cities such as Pune and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, for instance, depend heavily on borewells and private tankers in the absence of piped water supply. This has increased pressure on hard-rock aquifers.

A steep decline in groundwater levels has also been observed in industrial areas such as the Thane-Belapur corridor, Chakan and Pimpri-Chinchwad fringes. Informal settlements in Mumbai, Solapur and Aurangabad also depend on hand pumps and borewells.

This does not only point to the over-extraction of groundwater. It also means that large quantities of wastewater remain unaccounted for. Much of this wastewater is not treated by cities and instead flows untreated into nearby drains, waterbodies and rivers.

Maharashtra’s policy framework

Apart from central policies and regulations, Maharashtra has introduced several state-specific measures to improve water management. These include the Maharashtra State Water Policy, 2019; the Maharashtra Groundwater (Development and Management) Act, 2009; regulations for thermal power plants; and, most importantly, the Safe Reuse and Management of Treated Wastewater Policy, 2025.

More recently, in October 2025, the Maharashtra cabinet approved a policy to promote a circular water economy. The policy mandates the reuse of sewage and wastewater across 424 urban local bodies.

Under the policy, treated wastewater is to be used by thermal power plants, industries, for urban non-potable uses and for irrigation. A budget of Rs 5 billion was approved by the Urban Development Department, with a focus on large water users.