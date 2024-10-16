Water

More than half of sewage treatment plants fail to meet standards in Delhi

Almost 56% of the STPs failed on standards like faecal coliform, biochemical oxygen demand, total suspended soilds, dissolved phosphates and oil and grease
The accumulation of froth in Yamuna river is a classic sign of untreated water finding its way to the river. Photographs by Vikas Choudhary
It has been found that 56 per cent or 21 out of 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the national capital fail to meet quality standards set by Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

The water from these STPS eventually finds its way to the Yamuna river which is further utilised by some farmers in the region for cultivating vegetables on the banks of the river.

The STPs that failed the test are situated in Keshopur, Nilothi, Najafgarh, Papuan Kalan, Rohini, Narela, Yamuna Vihar, Mehrauli, Vasant Kunj, Molarband, Okhla and Ghitorni.

