Water

Munak Canal in Delhi gets a facelift

A 102-km channel built to ensure smooth water supply to Delhi, the Canal has become the focus of government initiatives in recent months
Munak Canal in Delhi gets a facelift
The Munak Canal in Delhi is undergoing a cleanup.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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A polluted stretch of the Munak Canal near Pitampura in Delhi awaits restoration under an ongoing rejuvenation project, targeting improved water flow and public use infrastructure. 

Munak Canal in Delhi gets a facelift
Neglected for years, the Canal has loads of trash piled up along its banks.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The Canal has been neglected for years, leaving its banks buried under mountains of silt and trash. Officials estimate nearly 500,000 metric tonnes of garbage piled up along a 25-kilometre stretch in Delhi.

Munak Canal in Delhi gets a facelift
The Canal has become the focus of government initiatives in recent months.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The Munak Canal is a 102-km channel built to reduce water loss from the Western Yamuna Canal and ensure smooth water supply to Delhi.

It has become the focus of government initiatives in recent months.

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