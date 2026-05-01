Munak Canal in Delhi gets a facelift

A polluted stretch of the Munak Canal near Pitampura in Delhi awaits restoration under an ongoing rejuvenation project, targeting improved water flow and public use infrastructure.
The Canal has been neglected for years, leaving its banks buried under mountains of silt and trash. Officials estimate nearly 500,000 metric tonnes of garbage piled up along a 25-kilometre stretch in Delhi.
The Munak Canal is a 102-km channel built to reduce water loss from the Western Yamuna Canal and ensure smooth water supply to Delhi.
It has become the focus of government initiatives in recent months.