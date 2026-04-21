Water

Near water, yet so far

People in the Yamuna floodplains of Delhi have to rely on tankers despite being so near a major water source
Near water, yet so far
This location is the floodplains of the Yamuna river in Delhi. Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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These photos show a ‘tanker’ supplying drinking water to the residents of the Yamuna floodplains in Delhi, as demand has surged with soring temperatures.

Near water, yet so far
But despite being near a major water source, the precious liquid has to be availed by these people through tankers.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

But they also highlight something else: the inaccessibility of water to these people despite being so near a major water source.

The Yamuna aquifers have the potential to provide ~250 million cubic meters of water annually.

Near water, yet so far
Water, the elixir of life, thus becomes a commodity and the right to access it is denied to those on the margins of society.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

But demand often exceeds supply and private suppliers or ‘water mafias’ step in, operating illegally in these areas.

Water, the elixir of life, thus becomes a commodity and the right to access it is denied to those on the margins of society.

Delhi
Yamuna
Yamuna Floodplains
water tankers
water mafia

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