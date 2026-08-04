Nutrient pollution is one of the greatest emerging threats to urban freshwater ecosystems; Delhi’s Hauz Khas Lake exemplifies this

The tranquil waters of Hauz Khas Lake, surrounded by magnificent 700-year-old monuments, offer one of Delhi’s rare landscapes where history, biodiversity, and urban life coexist. Every winter, the lake transforms into a vibrant refuge for migratory birds, while throughout the year ducks, herons, and other water birds forage peacefully along its shoreline. At first glance, Hauz Khas appears to be a thriving urban oasis. Yet, beneath its calm surface lies a growing ecological crisis that threatens not only this historic lake but also many other water bodies across Delhi.

Constructed during the reign of Sultan Alauddin Khilji as a major water reservoir for medieval Delhi, Hauz Khas Lake covers approximately 5.85 hectares and is located at 28°33'14.47"N latitude and 77°11'35.46"E longitude. Today, the lake receives water primarily from rainfall, urban storm water runoff, and treated wastewater discharged from the Vasant Kunj Sewage Treatment Plant. Although the treated wastewater helps maintain water levels throughout the year, it also introduces substantial quantities of nitrogen and phosphorus into the lake. These nutrients, while essential for aquatic ecosystems in limited amounts, become serious pollutants when present in excess.

The ancient Sanskrit proverb Ati Sarvatra Varjayet—meaning “Excess of anything is harmful” — perfectly captures the environmental condition of Delhi’s lakes today. The challenge is no longer water scarcity alone, but the excessive accumulation of nutrients that silently degrades freshwater ecosystems.

The invisible threat of nutrient pollution

Nutrient pollution has become one of the most overlooked environmental problems in Indian cities. Unlike industrial pollution, which is often immediately visible, nutrient pollution develops gradually and quietly. Domestic sewage, phosphate-rich detergents, food waste, untreated wastewater, fertiliser runoff, pet waste, and urban storm water continuously introduce excessive nitrogen and phosphorus into lakes. Over time, these nutrients accumulate and fundamentally alter aquatic ecosystems.

Initially, nutrients stimulate rapid growth of algae and aquatic plants. However, as dense algal blooms spread across the water surface, sunlight penetration declines, aquatic vegetation dies, and dissolved oxygen levels fall dramatically. Eventually, fish kills become common, unpleasant odours develop, biodiversity declines, and the lake gradually loses its ecological functions. The nutrient pollution as “silent pollution”, because its impacts become evident only after extensive ecological damage, has already occurred.

Scientific evidence from Hauz Khas Lake

Recent water quality investigations clearly demonstrate that Hauz Khas Lake is experiencing continuous nutrient enrichment resulting from anthropogenic activities.

The water quality characteristics at four sampling locations in Hauz Khas Lake, revealed considerable spatial variation in key physicochemical parameters. Dissolved oxygen (DO) was extremely low at Sampling Points 1 and 2 (0.00-0.03 mg/L), indicating severe oxygen depletion and poor ecological conditions, whereas higher DO concentrations were recorded at Sampling Points 3 and 4 (14.00-15.00 mg/L), suggesting relatively better aeration. Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) ranged from 69 to 117 mg/L, with the highest values observed at Points 1 and 2, reflecting a high organic pollution load. Nitrate (NO₃⁻) concentrations varied between 8.39 and 13.91 mg/L, with the maximum concentration at Point 2, while ammonium (NH₄⁺) ranged from 1.46 to 4.32 mg/L, showing elevated levels at Point 1, indicative of recent organic contamination and limited nitrification. Phosphate (PO₄³⁻) concentrations were consistently high across all sampling locations (4.68-7.36 mg/L), with the highest value recorded at Point 1, suggesting significant nutrient enrichment that may promote eutrophication. Overall, the results indicate that the inlet or polluted sections of Hauz Khas Lake (Points 1 and 2) are characterised by severe organic and nutrient pollution, whereas water quality improves towards Sampling Points 3 and 4, likely due to natural dilution, aeration, and biological uptake processes. These findings confirm that despite receiving treated wastewater, Hauz Khas Lake continues to experience nutrient loading well above natural background levels, disrupting its ecological balance.