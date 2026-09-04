Punjab’s groundwater crisis: 52% more groundwater extraction than annual availability, canals being sought as a solution

While the groundwater crisis in Punjab has shown some signs of improvement, the state’s groundwater situation remains critical. According to the latest report, Dynamic Groundwater Resource Assessment, prepared by a 10-member committee in the state, the number of over-exploited groundwater blocks in Punjab has declined from 115 to 110 in the last two years. Despite this, about 72 per cent of the state’s 153 assessed blocks still fall in the critical category.

According to media reports, this latest assessment has been prepared by a 10-member panel headed by Principal Secretary of Water Resources Department, Krishna Kumar.

According to the latest assessment, Punjab recharges approximately 19.14 billion cubic metres (BCM) of groundwater each year. Of this, 17.29 BCM is considered available for annual withdrawal, but in 2025-26, 26.32 BCM of groundwater was extracted from the state. This means that Punjab is extracting approximately 52 per cent more than the annual groundwater available for withdrawal. Meanwhile, the total level of groundwater exploitation in the state stood at 152.22 per cent.

Agriculture plays a major role in this massive groundwater withdrawal. 24.95 BCM of groundwater was extracted for irrigation alone. This clearly indicates that Punjab’s groundwater crisis is primarily linked to agricultural irrigation systems. In this latest assessment, Punjab’s 153 groundwater assessment blocks have been divided into four categories. According to this report, 110 blocks in Punjab have been classified as over-exploited, 6 as critical, 17 as semi-critical, and 20 as safe.

Thus, only 20 blocks in the state are in the safe category, while 116 blocks are either over-exploited or critical. However, the assessment has also revealed a positive change. The pace of groundwater exploitation has slowed in 95 assessed blocks compared to earlier. Media reports, citing this latest assessment report, state that to address the groundwater crisis, Punjab is emphasising the need to increase canal-based irrigation. The new assessment considers recharge from canals and surface water as an important component of groundwater balance.