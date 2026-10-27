Reservoir of discontent: Chennai’s Mamallan project puts Kovalam-Nemmeli wetland at risk

However, since announcement, the project has faced intense opposition from local fishing communities, environmentalists and scientists across the state. Concerns are strongest among 13 fishing villages around the wetland area who rely on the saline waters, including Karikattu Kuppam and Kovalam.

The Kovalam-Nemmeli wetland has two connections to the Bay of Bengal: the Kovalam estuary in the north and Kokilamedu in the south…