Reservoir report card: 15% deficiency in monsoon, storage below 80% of normal in 54 major reservoirs

Despite decent rainfall in the third week of July, the condition of India’s reservoirs remains worrisome. During the week of July 16-22, the country recorded almost normal rainfall, and the deficiency was only one per cent. However, from June 1 to July 25, rainfall has been 15 per cent less than normal.

According to the latest Central Water Commission (CWC) Bulletin, the live water storage available in 166 major reservoirs is about 36 per cent less than last year and is still below normal levels.

As on July 23, a total of 70.432 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water was available in 166 reservoirs, which is 38.37 per cent of their total live storage capacity.

The storage available in these reservoirs at this time last year was 110.519 BCM, against the normal storage of 75.661 BCM. That is, the current storage is only 63.73 per cent of the storage of last year and 93.09 per cent of the normal storage of last year.

This is despite the fact that India received 66.8 mm rainfall in the week of July 16-22, which is only 1 per cent less than the normal of 67.3 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, rainfall for the entire monsoon season so far (June 1-July 25) still remains 15 per cent below normal. According to IMD, in the third week of July, central India received 10 per cent more rainfall than normal and northwest India 5 per cent more than normal, while south peninsular India recorded a deficiency of 26 per cent.

Worst crisis in South India

Region-wise data shows that the situation is currently worst in South India. The 47 major reservoirs of the region have water up to only 30.26 per cent capacity. This is significantly lower than both last year’s 69.43 per cent and the normal 44.18 per cent. Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana in particular are experiencing ‘moderate’ shortfall in reservoirs. The storage of reservoirs in Telangana is 57 per cent less than normal.

North and Central India also under pressure

The reservoirs in the northern region are filled up to only 35.58 per cent of their total capacity, while the reservoirs in Central India have 39.11 per cent water. The storage in both regions is below the previous year’s and normal levels. The situation in the eastern region is better than normal, but the storage there too is less than last year. Only the western region (Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa) has better storage than normal, though that too has not reached last year’s level.