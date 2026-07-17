Reservoir report card: Pan-India situation worse than last year even as Kharif season advances

As the monsoon gained momentum in the first fortnight of July, rainfall increased in some areas and the condition of reservoirs improved slightly. But despite this, the situation still remains worrying.

According to the latest bulletin of the Central Water Commission (CWC), as of July 16, 2026, 63.249 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water was available in 166 major reservoirs of the country, which is 34.46 per cent of their total capacity (live storage).

During the same period last year, this storage was 103.955 BCM, while normal storage is considered to be 64.427 BCM. This means that the current storage is only 60.84 per cent of the same period last year and 98.17 per cent of the normal storage.

Overall, the reservoir situation in the country is not only weaker than the same period last year but also remains below normal levels.

The situation was worse two weeks ago. On July 2, 2026, these reservoirs held a total of 47.725 billion cubic metres (26 per cent) of water. Subsequent rainfall in some areas has increased reservoir water levels, but compared to last year and normal storage, the situation as of July 16, 2026, remains concerning.

17 reservoirs have less than 50 per cent water

Despite improvements in the state of reservoirs across the country, the severe crisis has not completely abated. As of July 16, 17 major reservoirs still had less than 50 per cent of their normal water storage.

These include Chandan Dam in Bihar, Und-1 in Gujarat, Kol Dam in Himachal Pradesh, Krishnaraja Sagar, Narayanpur, Tattihalla and Tungabhadra in Karnataka, Periyar in Kerala, Tawa in Madhya Pradesh, Aliyar, Lower Bhavani and Vaigai in Tamil Nadu, Kaddam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Singur in Telangana, Maudaha in Uttar Pradesh and Kangsabati Reservoir in West Bengal.

Two weeks ago, on July 2, the number of such reservoirs was 34, but now it has dropped to 17. Despite this, the fact that these reservoirs are well below normal levels indicates that monsoon rains in these states have not been sufficient to fill the reservoirs.