Water storage across India's 178 major reservoirs has fallen by around 2.54 billion cubic metres (BCM) in a week, with levels nearly 32 per cent lower than during the corresponding period last year, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The commission's weekly bulletin, issued on 26 November 2026, showed that the reservoirs held 111.209 BCM of water, or 60.19 per cent of their total live storage capacity, down from 113.748 BCM (61.56 per cent) a week earlier.

Current storage is 31.64 per cent below last year's level of 162.688 BCM and 21 per cent below the normal level of 140.770 BCM.

The 178 reservoirs monitored by the CWC have a combined live storage capacity of 184.762 BCM, accounting for 71.67 per cent of India's total known live reservoir capacity.

All regions except eastern India recorded a weekly decline in storage. Southern India had the lowest proportion of available storage, while western India recorded the largest decline in volume.

Southern India worst affected

The 50 major reservoirs across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana held 20.964 BCM of water, or just 37.52 per cent of their combined live capacity.

Storage declined by 0.630 BCM (630 million cubic metres) over the week, from 38.64 per cent of capacity on 19 November.

The reservoirs were at 85.69 per cent of capacity during the corresponding period last year, while the normal level for this time of year is 71.94 per cent.

Western India records biggest weekly decline

The 58 reservoirs monitored across Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra recorded a weekly decline of 0.821 BCM, the largest among India's five regions.

Available storage fell from 27.188 BCM to 26.367 BCM, or 68.30 per cent of live capacity.

Storage during the corresponding period last year stood at 95.29 per cent of capacity, while the normal level is 82.01 per cent.

Central India recorded the second-largest weekly decline, losing 0.801 BCM.

The region's 28 reservoirs across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand held 37.521 BCM, or 77.22 per cent of capacity, compared with 90.32 per cent last year and a normal level of 79.32 per cent.

Northern reservoirs nearly half full

The 11 major reservoirs across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan held 10.165 BCM of water, or 51.25 per cent of their live capacity.

Storage declined by 0.401 BCM over the week, from 53.27 per cent of capacity.

The reservoirs were at 83.91 per cent of capacity during the corresponding period last year, against a normal level of 70 per cent.

Eastern India sees marginal improvement

Eastern India was the only region to record an increase in reservoir storage over the week.

Its 31 major reservoirs held 16.192 BCM of water, up by 0.114 BCM from the previous week, bringing storage to 74.10 per cent of live capacity.

However, this remained below last year's level of 80.04 per cent and the normal level of 75.42 per cent.

Despite the marginal improvement in eastern India, reservoir storage across all five regions remains below both last year's and normal levels, according to the CWC data.