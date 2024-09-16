State of Africa’s Environment: Death rate due to unsafe water sources 1,000-fold of that in developed countries

By 2050, “water scarcity could reduce gross domestic product (GDP) by 6 per cent (in sub-Saharan Africa). Half of global maternal deaths occur in sub-Saharan Africa. Poor water, sanitation, and hygiene (wash) also lead to increased diarrhoeal diseases, which are still the leading cause of death in the region, causing more than 8 per cent of child deaths. Nearly 35 per cent of all children are stunted, which is in part attributable to unsafe water, inadequate sanitation, and insufficient hygiene,” according to the World Bank analysis.