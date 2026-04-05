Stricter rules to protect European waters: EU Parliament sets stricter standards to curb pollution in rivers, lakes and groundwater

The European Union (EU) Parliament on March 26, 2026, approved updated EU water pollution standards. This would help in tackling harmful substances in Europe's rivers, lakes and groundwater.

The legislation updates the lists of pollutants that need to be monitored and controlled, by adding Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) also known as “forever chemicals, pharmaceuticals such as painkillers, industrial substances and pesticides. Several pollutants already included would now be subject to tighter environmental quality standards.

The new measures would also focus on substances of emerging concern, such as microplastics and antimicrobial resistance indicators.

Following this, on March 30, 2026 the European Parliament and of the Council of the European Union (EU) passed a directive, amending three previous directives.

The three directives were - 2000/60/EC establishing a framework for community action in the field of water policy; Directive 2006/118/EC on the protection of groundwater against pollution and deterioration and Directive 2008/105/EC on environmental quality standards in the field of water policy.

EU countries will have time until December 21, 2027, to make their national rules comply with the provisions of this directive.

Javi Lopez, from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, said the new measures “give us stronger tools to respond: updated pollutant standards, the inclusion of new substances, better monitoring and reporting of data, and a stronger focus on emerging pollutants. It is a decisive step towards cleaner water, healthier ecosystems and the protection of human health across the Union.”

A Facebook post of the EU Parliament announced the new measures with the tagline ‘Europe’s water just got stronger protection’. The new measures aim to reduce presence of “forever chemicals” which are chemicals in water that don’t break down such as medicines like ibuprofen, microplastics and pesticides, stated the post.

The rules are in line with European Green Deal launched in 2019 that set out a detailed vision to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. It sets out a plan to transform Europe’s economy, energy, transport, and industries for a more sustainable future.

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB), welcoming the move, said it was a long overdue step. At a time when pressure on water is rising across the continent, preventive action is needed more than ever.

However, EEB says the deal has some worrying gaps — governments are not required to fully comply with the new standards until 2039, with possible extensions to 2045.

In October 2022, the European Commission tabled a proposal to revise the lists of surface water and groundwater pollutants that need to be monitored and controlled to protect the EU’s freshwater bodies.

The objective of the proposal was two-fold — firstly to increase the protection of EU citizens and natural ecosystems in line with the Biodiversity Strategy and the Zero Pollution Action Plan. Secondly, to increase the effectiveness and reduce the administrative burden of the legislation, to enable the EU to respond more quickly to emerging risks.