We must not forget the design of the original Maharashtra scheme; it was deliberate and carefully crafted to respond to rural distress. Its intention was threefold: one, to ensure work where people lived, so that there would not be a need for migration; two, people would be paid for their labour rather than receive handouts in the face of scarcity; and three, the programme would be financed by urban taxpayers, including professionals, who would support employment in rural areas. This would reduce migration and, in turn, pressure on urban resources.