Six Indian states face drought despite decades of investment in water conservation.
Erratic monsoons are exposing gaps in India's drought preparedness.
Millions of rainwater harvesting structures have failed to address the neglect of groundwater management.
Better monitoring, community participation and responsible groundwater use are critical to water security.
It is November. The 2026 monsoon has only just withdrawn. And half the country is already experiencing drought conditions. Six states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Gujarat — have declared drought in various districts. The situation is expected to worsen in the coming months, bringing acute water shortage for drinking, industry, livestock and agriculture.
This drought comes even as parts of the country remain under floods. Overall rainfall deficit this year was 13 per cent, compared with deficits of 19 per cent during the previous major droughts of 1987 and 2002.
All these tell us just how variable and extreme our monsoon has become. It also lays bare an underlying development puzzle: why are we facing dire drought conditions despite having invested in millions of waterbodies to capture rain and recharge groundwater? Is our approach to drought relief failing to provide relief against drought? Or do we need to develop new water conservation practices to adapt to this climate change-induced variable rainfall?
Let’s first understand what India has done in response to severe droughts.
India has experienced many drought years. But 1972 was particularly devastating, with famine and mass migration from villages to cities. Maharashtra was among the worst hit states, as it is today. Its response produced a model that became the gold-standard for the rest of the country.
The state introduced the employment guarantee scheme, a precursor to the subsequent Rural Landless Employment Guarantee Programme, which become the Jawahar Rozgar Yojana in 1989, evolved into the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNRGA) of 2005 and now, the reworked Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act 2025.
We must not forget the design of the original Maharashtra scheme; it was deliberate and carefully crafted to respond to rural distress. Its intention was threefold: one, to ensure work where people lived, so that there would not be a need for migration; two, people would be paid for their labour rather than receive handouts in the face of scarcity; and three, the programme would be financed by urban taxpayers, including professionals, who would support employment in rural areas. This would reduce migration and, in turn, pressure on urban resources.
The next major drought came in 1987. I travelled with my late colleague Anil Agarwal to some of the worst-hit districts. I remember the desperation for drinking water: the dry, desolate landscape, abandoned villages and thirsty, hungry livestock. But one thing was clear: the rural employment guarantee programme was providing the much-needed relief. People worked under the scorching sun, building roads or breaking stones, to earn money to buy food. It was drought relief.
By the time the next big drought struck in 2002, the country had learnt to appreciate new (old) ways of water conservation by harvesting rainwater in ponds and tanks — decentralised water capture. The slogan we had coined was: rain is decentralised and so is the supply of water; harvest rain where it falls. This was an important lesson. Until then, water management had focused largely on building big reservoirs and transferring water over long distances for drinking and irrigation.
In 2005, when the Manmohan Singh government enacted MGNREGA, it made a crucial change to earlier employment programmes. It directed the “work” towards building village-level water structures and soil conservation. In this way, the labour of people, supported by 100 days of guaranteed employment, would serve not merely as drought relief but as a means of protecting communities against future droughts. By 2026, the country had built some 70 million water structures to capture rain and recharge groundwater.
The 2009 drought exposed tensions between rural and urban India as water scarcity led to disputes over its allocation between irrigation and the drinking-water and industrial needs of cities. This, in turn, brought together attention to water conservation in urban and industrial sectors — from water audits to recent initiatives to reuse treated water in cities.
But all this brings me back to the same question: What have we failed to do, and what must we do now? As we examine this, I believe we will recognise that our biggest failure has been our neglect of groundwater. We do not really know how to measure it and monitor it adequately. So the water underground remains dark, hidden and neglected.
We assume that, as irrigation has expanded — roughly 60 per cent of India’s net sown area now receives irrigation for at least one crop — our dependence on rainfall has declined. Official data shows that over the past decades, the area irrigated by canals has steadily shrunk and now accounts for roughly 20 per cent of irrigated land. What has expanded is irrigation from groundwater, mostly through tubewells. Today, roughly 80 per cent of irrigated land depends on groundwater, and these aquifers need to be replenished through rainwater recharge.
Then there is the remaining 40 per cent of net sown area that is rainfed, and depends directly on rainfall for its survival. Here, too, groundwater recharge is critical. More than 80 per cent of drinking water supplies and industrial water use depend on groundwater. The irony is that this source, whose underground reserves must be replenished by rain, is still classified as a minor irrigation source. It tells us how much works remains to bring groundwater management and knowledge to the forefront of water policy.
Groundwater knows no boundaries. Managing it requires community participation: if one user over-extracts, the water table depletes for everyone else. Ultimately, this calls for new codes of water practice, founded on a shared societal ethic of responsible use.