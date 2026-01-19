The Sunita Narain Show: Sewage before supply

Indore is ranked as India’s cleanest cities. But just as the year turned to 2026, there was shock; over 400-500 people were rushed to hospital just because they drank water; it is now reported that at least 10 have died and numbers could go up.

The condemnation of this tragedy is loud and justified. But the fact is that this is not really about Indore, nor is it about water supply. It is about sewage—the excreta that we flush and forget every day. The problem is, we do not join the dots.

Watch the video to know more.