The world is in water bankruptcy, UN scientists report — here’s what that means

The world is now using so much fresh water amid the consequences of climate change that it has entered an era of water bankruptcy , with many regions no longer able to bounce back from frequent water shortages.

About 4 billion people — nearly half the global population — live with severe water scarcity for at least one month a year , without access to sufficient water to meet all of their needs. Many more people are seeing the consequences of water deficit: dry reservoirs, sinking cities, crop failures, water rationing and more frequent wildfires and dust storms in drying regions.

Water bankruptcy signs are everywhere, from Tehran , where droughts and unsustainable water use have depleted reservoirs the Iranian capital relies on, adding fuel to political tensions, to the US , where water demand has outstripped the supply in the Colorado River , a crucial source of drinking water and irrigation for seven states.

Water bankruptcy is not just a metaphor for water deficit. It is a chronic condition that develops when a place uses more water than nature can reliably replace, and when the damage to the natural assets that store and filter that water, such as aquifers and wetlands, becomes hard to reverse.