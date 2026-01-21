The world is in water bankruptcy, UN scientists report — here’s what that means
The world is facing a severe water crisis, termed as 'water bankruptcy'.
Nearly half of the global population experiences severe water scarcity annually.
This is leading to dry reservoirs, crop failures, and increased natural disasters.
The chronic condition arises when water consumption surpasses nature's ability to replenish and due to climate change.
The world is now using so much fresh water amid the consequences of climate change that it , with many regions no longer able to bounce back from frequent water shortages.
About 4 billion people — nearly half the global population — live with severe water scarcity for at least , without access to sufficient water to meet all of their needs. Many more people are seeing the consequences of water deficit: dry reservoirs, sinking cities, crop failures, water rationing and more frequent wildfires and in drying regions.
Water bankruptcy signs are everywhere, from , where droughts and unsustainable water use have depleted reservoirs the Iranian capital relies on, adding fuel to political tensions, to , where water demand has , a crucial source of drinking water and irrigation for seven states.
Water bankruptcy for water deficit. that develops when a place uses more water than nature can reliably replace, and when the damage to the natural assets that store and filter that water, such as aquifers and wetlands, becomes hard to reverse.
A new study with the concludes that the world has now gone beyond temporary water crises. Many natural water systems are no longer able to return to their historical conditions. These systems are in a state of failure — .
What water bankruptcy looks like in real life
In financial bankruptcy, the first warning signs often feel manageable: Late payments, borrowed money and selling things you hoped to keep. Then the spiral tightens.
Water bankruptcy has similar stages.
At first, we pull a little more groundwater during dry years. We use bigger pumps and deeper wells. We from one basin to another. We drain wetlands and straighten rivers to make space for farms and cities.
Then the hidden costs show up. year after year. Wells . Rivers that once flowed year-round . Salty water near the coast. The ground itself .
That last one, , often surprises people. But it’s a signature of water bankruptcy. When , the underground structure, which holds water almost like a sponge, can collapse. In , land is sinking by about 10 inches (25 centimetres) per year. Once the pores become compacted, they can’t simply be refilled.
The , published on January 20, 2026, documents how widespread this is becoming. Groundwater extraction to significant land subsidence over more than 2.3 million square miles (6 million square kilometers), including urban areas where close to 2 billion people live. , and are among the well-known examples in Asia.
Agriculture is the world’s biggest water user, responsible for about . When a region goes water bankrupt, farming becomes more difficult and more expensive. Farmers lose jobs, tensions rise and .
About 3 billion people and more than are concentrated in areas where water storage is already declining or unstable. More than 650,000 square miles (1.7 million square kilometers) of irrigated cropland are under high or very high water stress. That threatens the stability of food supplies around the world.
Droughts are in duration, and as global temperatures rise. Over — nearly 1 in 4 humans — dealt with drought conditions at various times from 2022 to 2023.
These numbers translate into real problems: , , health risks, unemployment, , unrest and conflicts.
How did we get here?
Every year, nature gives each region a water income, depositing rain and snow. Think of this like a checking account. This is how much water we receive each year to spend and share with nature.
When demand rises, we might borrow from our savings account. We take out more groundwater than will be replaced. We steal the share of water needed by nature and drain wetlands in the process. That can work for a while, just as debt can finance a wasteful lifestyle for a while.
Those long-term water sources are now disappearing. The world has lost more than (4.1 million square kilometers) of natural wetlands over five decades. Wetlands don’t just hold water. They also clean it, buffer floods and support plants and wildlife.
Water quality is also declining. Pollution, saltwater intrusion and can result in water that is too dirty and too salty to use, contributing to water bankruptcy.
Overall water-risk scores reflect the aggregate value of water quantity, water quality and regulatory and reputational risks to water supplies. Higher values indicate greater water-related risks.
United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, based on Aqueduct 4.0, CC BY
Climate change is by reducing precipitation in many areas of the world. Warming increases the water demand of crops and the need for electricity to pump more water. It also that store fresh water.
Despite these problems, nations continue to increase water withdrawals to support the expansion of cities, farmland, industries and .
Not all water basins and nations are water bankrupt, but basins are interconnected through trade, migration, climate and other key elements of nature. Water bankruptcy in one area will put more pressure on others and can increase local and international tensions.
What can be done?
Financial bankruptcy ends by transforming spending. :
Stop the bleeding: The first step is admitting the balance sheet is broken. That means setting that reflect how much water is actually available, rather than just drilling deeper and shifting the burden to the future.
Protect natural capital — not just the water: Protecting wetlands, , rebuilding soil health and managing are not just nice-to-haves. to maintaining healthy water supplies, as is a stable climate.
Use less, but do it fairly: has become unavoidable in many places, but water bankruptcy plans that cut supplies to the poor while protecting the powerful will fail. Serious approaches include social protections, support for farmers to transition to less water-intensive crops and systems, and .
Measure what matters: Many countries still manage water with partial information. can monitor water supplies and trends, and provide early warnings about groundwater depletion, land subsidence, wetland loss, glacier retreat and water quality decline.
Plan for less water: The hardest part of bankruptcy is psychological. It forces us to let go of old baselines. Water bankruptcy requires redesigning cities, food systems and economies to live within new limits before those limits tighten further.
With water, as with finance, bankruptcy can be a turning point. Humanity can keep spending as if nature offers unlimited credit, or it can learn to live within its hydrological means.