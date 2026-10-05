‘There is no single solution to drought in Europe. It is a combination of measures’

Shagun: You mentioned how the Netherlands has historically focussed on keeping the water out and managing too much water. We are in a strengthening El Niño, and drought and water scarcity are becoming a much bigger concern. For example, very low Rhine levels have affected navigation this summer. How is Dutch water policy changing as drought becomes a bigger concern?

JS: We are working towards a new balance. The old system was largely designed around getting rid of water as quickly as possible. Now, at the same time, we are trying to retain water and prevent it from simply flowing out to sea.

The summer of 2026 was record-breaking in terms of dryness, but it was not the first dry summer. We had a very dry summer in 2018, and after that we began a programme specifically aimed at dealing with drought.

One of the measures is to store more water in the soil and improve groundwater recharge. In the past, for instance, small rivers and streams were often straightened because that was the most efficient way of moving water away quickly. Now, in some places, we are restoring their natural meanders. By allowing rivers to wind rather than flow through straightened channels, the water moves more slowly and has more time to infiltrate into the soil.

We have also raised the water level of the IJsselmeer (the largest lake in the Netherlands) so that a larger volume can be retained and used as freshwater storage.

Another measure involves working with local and regional water boards to restrict groundwater abstraction. During dry periods, limits are imposed so that too much groundwater is not withdrawn.

For navigation, we also manage sluices more carefully. Every time a sluice is opened and closed, freshwater is lost. By managing those operations more precisely, we can conserve water while keeping waterways available for shipping.

So there is no single solution. It is a combination of measures, and every dry summer gives us new experience and new lessons about how to deal with drought.

Shagun: Is drought still a relatively new reality for the Netherlands and other European countries? How is Europe preparing for drought as a longer-term climate risk, particularly given the cross-border nature of rivers such as the Rhine?

JS: The projections indicate that this is a new reality. Summers like the one we have just experienced could become normal summers in some years or decades from now. And countries across Europe are confronting the effects of climate change. It is not only about water shortages. We are also seeing wildfires across Europe and increasing heat stress for people in their homes.

And we are working together in the European Union. For the Netherlands in particular, what happens in upstream countries is extremely important. We cannot look only at our own part of the delta; we have to work closely with the countries upstream.

In the end, water is a cross-border issue, and that is particularly important for the Netherlands because we are located at the downstream end of major European rivers.

For drought specifically, European countries share data and exchange early warnings signals on drought and river levels. They coordinate water management measures across river basins, and are developing common approaches for managing low flows, water allocation and competing demands from drinking water, agriculture, industry and ecosystems. For the Rhine river, which spans many EU member states, countries work through the International Commission for the Protection of the Rhine to monitor low water conditions, assess future water availability, develop joint solutions and coordinate measures across the river basin.

Shagun: India has also experimented at scale with watershed management, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and community based approaches to drought. As the Netherlands develops its own response to more frequent drought, are there areas where it could learn from India or work more closely with India?

JS: With all the expertise and experience that India has, we can hopefully learn from it. This could become a topic under the renewed Strategic Water Partnership, which is expected to be finalised in March next year. Both prime ministers have agreed that the partnership will be renewed. Issues such as managing water during drought may now be much more relevant to the partnership than they were five years ago.

There are also other areas where we are already working together. This morning (September 25), we visited the Okhla wastewater treatment plant in Delhi, and the scale was impressive. The plant is around twice the size of the largest wastewater treatment facility we have in the Netherlands. We discussed the way wastewater is being treated there, but what was particularly interesting was a demonstration project using hollow-fibre nanofiltration technology that had just been launched at the site. The system takes water directly from a wastewater drain and treats it in just two stages, producing water of very high quality at the other end. The demonstration will run for six months and then has to be validated. That work is being undertaken under the India-Netherlands Centre of Excellence on Water to assess whether the technology can be scaled up.