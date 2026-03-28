Uttar Pradesh to adapt ambitious water reuse policy, with CSE providing crucial technical support

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a Safe Reuse of Treated Water Policy, 2026 for India’s largest state, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards sustainable and resilient water management. New Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) supported the state government — the State Mission for Clean Ganga — in reviewing the draft policy, providing critical technical inputs and finalising the draft.

The policy lays out a clear and ambitious roadmap in five phases. In phase 1, by 2030, it will aim for 50 per cent safe reuse of treated used water in places where sewage treatment plants (STPs) are operational and collection and treatment capacity already exists. In phase 2, it will try to achieve 100 per cent safe reuse in these same places.

In phase 3, by 2030, it proposes to safely reuse 30 per cent of treated used water in places where STPs do not exist or are non-operational. In phases 4 and 5, the policy will target to reuse 50 per cent by 2035 and 100 per cent by 2045 respectively, in these same places.

By promoting the reuse of treated water across key sectors such as agriculture, industry, construction, and urban landscaping, the state aims to substantially reduce dependence on freshwater sources and curb excessive groundwater extraction.

Subrata Chakraborty, director, water programme, CSE said: “The Government of Uttar Pradesh is to be commended for taking a forward-looking and decisive step to address the growing water stress through this policy, which advocates a structured and large-scale reuse of treated wastewater. The state’s comprehensive approach, combining clear targets, policy direction and implementation mechanisms, offers a strong model for other states to emulate.”

Importantly, the policy signals a paradigm shift from conventional ‘treat-and-dispose’ practices to a circular economy approach, where wastewater is recognised as a valuable resource. This approach is expected to not only enhance water security but also contribute to long-term environmental sustainability and economic efficiency, added Chakraborty in a statement by CSE.

A notable strength of the policy is its focus on decentralised and city-level planning through City-Level Reuse Action Plans (CLRAPs). These plans are designed to guide urban local bodies in identifying reuse opportunities, mapping demand, and in developing the necessary infrastructure to ensure effective utilisation of treated wastewater.

Cities such as Agra and Prayagraj have already initiated this transition through the preparation of CLRAPs, with technical support from CSE and funding support from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). These plans demonstrate how reuse strategies can be operationalised on the ground by identifying sector-specific reuse pathways and establishing a clear framework for systematic and financially viable scale-up.

In Prayagraj, four proposed projects worth Rs 1,625 crore aim to enable reuse of 126.45 million litre a day (MLD) of treated water, while in Agra, three projects worth Rs 93 crore will target the reuse of 28 MLD.

The policy is also well aligned with national priorities on river rejuvenation and pollution abatement. By promoting reuse and reducing untreated wastewater discharge, it will contribute to lowering pollution loads in rivers and strengthening ongoing efforts under programmes such as Namami Gange.

“CSE, which has been closely involved with the state agencies in preparing the draft policy, had developed the two city-level reuse action plans for Agra and Prayagraj. This was part of CSE’s continuous work with the state government and the NMCG to ensure safe sanitation and advance the circular economy agenda,” noted Chakraborty.