Water
Uttarakhand Health Crisis: Almora deaths
The recent Uttarakhand deaths must spur the water and health departments into action, and steps should be taken to ensure regular cleaning and inspection of drinking water quality
This is the Dhaludevi block in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. Recently, it has been in the news due to a fever outbreak that has, since the past two weeks, claimed 9 lives and rendered 50 others seriously ill.
The illness began as a regular fever, which was dismissed as being caused by the changing weather. The severity of the situation was recognised when the sickness claimed the lives of the elderly, around 50-70 years old.
