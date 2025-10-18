Uttarakhand Health Crisis: Almora deaths

This is the Dhaludevi block in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. Recently, it has been in the news due to a fever outbreak that has, since the past two weeks, claimed 9 lives and rendered 50 others seriously ill.

The illness began as a regular fever, which was dismissed as being caused by the changing weather. The severity of the situation was recognised when the sickness claimed the lives of the elderly, around 50-70 years old.

