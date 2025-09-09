Vembanad Lake, Kerala’s most photographed symbol of serenity, may be scripting its own obituary

The sun rises over Vembanad Lake like a golden promise. Mist curls above the water, and the first houseboats of the day glide out of Punnamada jetty, their decks alive with tourists sipping tender coconut water and snapping photos. To the untrained eye, it is a scene of serene beauty, a timeless postcard from Kerala’s backwaters.

But beneath the glittering surface, the lake is suffocating. Vembanad, Kerala’s largest wetland and a Ramsar site of global importance, is more than just a tourist attraction. It is the state’s lifeline—absorbing floods, regulating water flow, nourishing paddy fields, and sustaining fisheries that feed thousands of families. Today, unchecked tourism, luxury houseboats, and decades of encroachment are pushing this ecological marvel to the brink.

Tourism’s toll

Kettuvalloms—traditional rice barges—were once modest floating homes of local life. Tourists were few, and the backwaters felt endless and gentle. Over time, these vessels transformed. Luxury bedrooms, air-conditioned lounges, and mini swimming pools turned them into floating resorts, multiplying in number and ambition.

A recent study by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) revealed the scale of the pressure. While the lake can safely accommodate 461 houseboats, 954 now ply its waters, joined by 241 shikaras, 404 motorboats, and 1,625 country boats ferrying tourists daily. Untreated sewage, churning wakes, and diesel pollution are steadily degrading the ecosystem. Coliform levels near Punnamada have soared to 8,000, turning parts of the lake into a literal floating septic tank. A state sewage treatment plant in Kuttanad, built to handle the waste, remains largely idle.

“The carrying capacity has been exceeded at every level,” said P K Dinesh Kumar of the National Institute of Oceanography. “Boat congestion accelerates erosion, destroys breeding grounds, and contaminates the water.”

Lives on the line

For fishing communities along Vembanad, the transformation is painfully visible. Once, families fished using stake nets and relied on the lake for food and income. Today, tourists’ houseboats monopolise the channels, and waste-laden waters have driven fish away from traditional grounds. “The lake that fed us now feeds only tourists,” says a fisher leader from Alappuzha, eyes scanning the crowded waters where his ancestors once cast their nets in peace.

In the village of Kainakari, a fisherman’s wife recalls how the lake supported her family for generations. “We never worried about floods or droughts,” she says. “The lake gave us fish, water, and safety. Now we fear the water itself.”

Wetland under siege

Vembanad is not just a haven for humans; it is a refuge for birds, mangroves, and aquatic life. Its lagoons, mangroves, and reclaimed paddy lands form one of India’s most productive wetland systems. Yet the lake has been shrinking steadily—from 130.68 sq. km in 1967 to just 3.29 sq. km in 2011. Official surveys indicate it continues to recede by nearly 0.3 sq. km every year.

Tourism is only one culprit. Illegal resorts, high-rise apartments, and land reclamation—often fueled by Gulf remittances—have blocked natural water channels and destroyed wetlands. The 2019 Maradu flat demolition in Kochi exposed over 26,000 suspected violations along Vembanad’s ecosystem, including luxury villas at Nediyathuruthu that the Supreme Court ordered removed.

Even as courts act on visible violations, the steady daily impact of hundreds of houseboats—discharging waste, churning sediment, and crowding the water—remains largely invisible but far more threatening to the lake’s survival.

Stakes and solutions

The CWRDM report recommends urgent action: ban boats registered outside Alappuzha and Kottayam, restrict access to ecologically sensitive zones, and make waste treatment mandatory at all major hubs. Environmental groups like the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) propose declaring Vembanad a fish sanctuary, offering legal protection from exploitation.

But the state government faces a difficult choice. Tourism is a major economic engine, and the backwaters are central to Kerala’s identity and global brand. Cutting houseboat numbers or enforcing strict rules is politically sensitive and could provoke fierce resistance.

Yet, the consequences of inaction are severe. Climate change and intensifying floods make Vembanad’s flood-absorbing role more critical than ever. Scientists warn that without immediate measures, the collapse of this wetland would imperil agriculture, fisheries, water security, and livelihoods across central Kerala.

An uncertain future

For now, the houseboats continue their parade, decks brimming with honeymooners, tourists, and weekend visitors. They pass beneath the rising sun, unaware of the slow ecological decay beneath. The lake’s waters, once a lifeline for people and nature alike, are being silently poisoned.

Vembanad, Kerala’s most photographed symbol of serenity, may be scripting its own obituary. The question remains: will policymakers, locals, and tourists recognise the peril before paradise slips beyond recovery?