‘We know what we need’: What 100 town action plans reveal about future of sanitation in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is not a typical state; its irregular terrain, plains, slopes, valleys and ridges dramatically shapes sanitation planning. Priorities vary with geography, demography and climate.

1. High-altitude towns (e.g. Joshimath, Pithoragarh, Chamoli)

Settled on slopes and valleys with steep gradients, fractured land parcels and freezing winters, these towns rarely find sewer lines viable. Septic tanks are scattered, desludging is seasonal and land for treatment plants is scarce. TAPs here call for detailed household surveys, careful site selection for shared treatment units, strong inter-departmental coordination and behaviour change efforts to adapt sanitation services to such terrain.

2. Mid-altitude towns (e.g. Almora, Pauri, Tehri)

Perched on ridges with dense urban cores, some of these towns already have partial sewer networks. Yet desludging is often informal, handled by small operators. TAPs focus on bringing order — registering operators, ensuring safe practices, introducing basic monitoring such as vehicle tracking and training to improve both safety and service quality.

3. Plains towns (e.g. Haridwar, Kashipur, Rudrapur)

With flat terrain and large populations, plains towns face service overloads, unregulated operators and scale challenges. TAPs here prioritise structured systems: digital platforms for desludging bookings, procurement of more vehicles, public awareness campaigns and cluster-level STPs to manage higher volumes.

Across altitudes, towns are articulating solutions tailored to context. There is no one-size-fits-all. Instead, a growing willingness to ask: What is feasible, safe and sustainable where I live?