Women’s inclusion in water governance is heavily layered, as research in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh shows

‘Ek garbhvati mahila ke baare mein sochiye - usse kaantedar, ghas bhare raaston se, jahan zameen bhi dikhai nahin deti, apne sir par pani ke 10 bartan le jaane padte hain. Ghas mein saanp bhi hote han, lekin phir bhi use jana hi padta hai.’ (Think about a pregnant woman—she has to carry 10 vessels of water on her head through these thorny, grassy paths where you can’t even see the ground. There are snakes in the grass, but she still has to go).

Our study, based in Rajasthan’s Karauli district and the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, brings out women’s embodied experiences of water insecurity.

In rural India, access to water is not only a necessity for survival but also a deeply political resource. It is unequally distributed across lines of gender, class, caste and religion. Reading (Rege, S. (2006). Writing caste/writing gender: Reading Dalit women's testimonios. Zubaan) helps us observe the inseparability of caste hierarchy and patriarchal control in the Indian rural context. Their membership in water-user groups or regulatory bodies remains nominal, as mere forms of tokenistic representation. Effective water governance plays a fundamental role in ensuring increased water potential and security. As Cornwall & Gaventa opined back in 2000, the time has come to shift the narrative of women from ‘users and choosers’ to ‘makers and shapers’ of water resources.

Across all villages, water access is commodified. The landed Gurjars of Bhojpura and Karauli converted their economic capital into hydraulic capital by establishing private borewells. Those at the bottom of the hierarchy, the Jatavs, get excluded from access to private and public water resources. Economic exploitation takes place within the same caste groups, too, with individuals who are economically better off charging a ‘water rent’ (Dubash, N. K. (2002). Tubewell capitalism: Groundwater development and agrarian change in Gujarat. Oxford University Press). This hierarchy mirrors old feudal bonds. While the caste hierarchy may have flattened, individuals who belong to a higher class or own assets manage to reproduce similar forms of exclusion (Shah, A. (2008). Caste in the 21st century: From system to elements. Economic and Political Weekly, 43(46), 109–116).