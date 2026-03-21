World Water Day 2026: Ice-loss rate in the Hindukush Himalaya doubled since 2000, says ICIMOD

The Hindukush Himalaya (HKH) lost 12 per cent of its overall area from 1990 to 2020, according to a new analysis by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

In terms of ice concentration, it lost 9 per cent of its total ice reserve at the same time.

“The rate of loss accelerated markedly after 2010, particularly in the eastern and central HKH, where smaller glaciers have been most affected. The most substantial losses occurred in these eastern and central parts of the region,” the report Changing Dynamics of Glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalayan Region from 1990 to 2020 said.

Why does it matter

Outside the polar regions, HKH — often called the Third Pole — holds the largest concentration of snow ice and is the source for multiple river basins, thereby playing the most critical role in sustaining river ecosystems.

More worryingly, the report observed that the Ganga and the Brahmpautra river basin “experienced the greatest total area loss over the past three decades, with reductions of approximately 21 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively”.