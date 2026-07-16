Yamuna in Delhi begins to fill up, courtesy Hathnikund. Is it enough though?

The Yamuna in Delhi is showing signs of filling up in Delhi and the National Capital region.
While it has not rained much in the plains this monsoon, rainfall increased water inflows at the Hathnikund Barrage upstream in Haryana.
Consequently, the river in Delhi shows signs of change. Shallow pools fill up as water spreads over the vast sandy bed, till it becomes one broad channel.
However, is this enough for solving the capital’s pollution problems in the Yamuna?
According to the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), inflows into Hathnikund increased steadily after the onset of the monsoon. But most excess water was discharged into canals.
Additional water is needed in Delhi to wash away the toxins and effluents that the Yamuna accumulates during its 22-kilometre course through the capital. Without water, the river cannot become clean.