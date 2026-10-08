30x30 target’s race to protect nature slowed by extractive industry

The world is not on track to meet the ambitious Target 3, popularly known as the 30x30 target. The target is part of the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) set up in 2022 under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and mandates that 30 per cent of the land and water would be protected by 2030 to ensure that biodiversity is protected.

Only a little more than 3 years remain to the deadline but member countries have committed barely 23 per cent of the land and water.

While this itself is a worrisome finding, a new report released by non-profits such as Earth Insight and the World Commission on Protected Areas indicate that the most important tropical ecosystems, though protected, are threatened by oil, gas and mining industry.

The report, titled High-Integrity 30x30 Implementation: Industrial Threats and Promising Pathways for Effective and Rights-Based Biodiversity Conservation is based on case studies from around the world and spatial analysis in tropical areas.

The study found that nearly 62 million hectares of protected and conserved areas are overlapped by oil and gas blocks and another 43 million hectares overlapped by mining concessions. Additionally, over 40 per cent of identified terrestrial Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs) in the Amazon remain unprotected. Over 19 per cent of KBAs are threatened by oil and gas blocks, and as much as 15 per cent are threatened by mining concessions.