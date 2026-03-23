64 per cent increase in Mexico’s Monarch butterfly population

There has been a 64 per cent increase in the presence of the Monarch butterfly in Mexican overwintering forests during the 2025-2026 season, Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) and the National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (Conanp), in partnership with WWF Mexico, announced on March 18. This season, the colonies occupied 2.93 hectares (ha) of forest, compared to the 1.79 ha recorded in the previous season.

The increase in occupied area was due to a greater number of eggs and larvae being recorded during reproduction in the United States, because the spring and summer were less dry than in 2024, according to a statement by WWF Mexico. In addition, there was less drought during the migration to Mexico, which led to a high presence of flowering plants that provided nectar for the Monarchs.

During the 2025-2026 hibernation season, nine Monarch butterfly colonies were recorded: three in Michoacán and six in the State of Mexico. The area occupied by seven of these colonies corresponds to data obtained during the second half of December 2025, while information on the remaining two colonies comes from records made in January 2026.

Five of the colonies (2.27 ha) were found to be located within the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve (MBBR), while four (0.66 ha) were established outside of it.