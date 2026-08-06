80% butterflies have expanded their ranges while a quarter face range contractions due to climate change: Study

Butterflies globally are on the move across continents and new territories, shifting their ranges to adapt to the warming world and survive extreme weather events, according to a new study.

The paper, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, assessed records for 1,758 butterfly species across 105 countries, representing nearly 10 per cent of the known diversity of these insects. The findings painted a complex picture of “winners” expanding into new territories and “losers” being pushed toward local extinction.

The study noted that 80 per cent of the species experienced range expansions and nearly 79 per cent displayed range shifts to cooler regions associated with climate change and severe weather events.

“‘Climate change and severe weather’ was reportedly associated with the horizontal range expansions of 163 species, the horizontal range contractions of 131 species and the elevational range shifts of 61 species,” the assessment said.

According to the authors, a significant proportion of species — amounting to almost 27 per cent — showed contraction in their ranges while 22 per cent shifted along elevational gradients.

The range shifting has been observed to be highest in Europe, making it a hotspot with countries such as Sweden, Finland, Spain, Luxembourg, and the Czech Republic reporting range shifts for over 50 per cent of their local butterfly fauna. Sweden, in particular, stands out as a focal point for both horizontal expansions with 61 per cent and severe contractions at 85 per cent.