A dance in the dark

It was not until Marak was completing her doctoral research at the Assam Don Bosco University, Guwahati, in 2020 that she recalled one organism that she often saw in the dugwell’s waters, which appeared to “dance” in the bucket. “I always thought it was a worm or an insect but never paid attention to it,” she tells Down To Earth (DTE), adding, “My dissertation subject was on fish diversity in the Jinari river of Goalpora, and during the research I started to think whether the ‘worm’ was in fact a fish.”