Wildlife & Biodiversity

A fish kill turns a Delhi lake into a graveyard

The recent fish kill in Sanjay Lake could be due to a combination of factors including the ongoing heat wave, high chemical load and lack of water replenishment
A fish kill turns a Delhi lake into a graveyard
Sanjay Lake in eastern Delhi recently became the site of a ghastly fish kill. Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Delhi’s artificial Sanjay Lake recently turned into a graveyard. Hundreds of small Gambusia or mosquitofish, along with larger tilapia- or carp-like freshwater species floated to the surface of the stagnant water, making the overall scene resemble straight out of a horror movie. 

A fish kill turns a Delhi lake into a graveyard
Hundreds of dead fish floated belly up on the stagnant water of the lake.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Sanjay Lake is located in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri and spreads across nearly 187 acres. It is maintained by the Delhi Development Authority and is also a notified protected forest under the Delhi forest department, according to an Indian Express report.

A fish kill turns a Delhi lake into a graveyard
According to environmentalists, a host of factors, including human negligence could be responsible for the fish kill.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Environmentalists told the newspaper that the ghastly scenes at Sanjay Lake could be a result of a combination of factors: high temperatures due to the ongoing searing heatwave in the city; the high chemical load in the water body and the lack of replenishment of the lake’s water, which could have helped flush out toxins.

Delhi
Fish
sanjay lake
east delhi
fish kill
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