Satsaida Bet is a massive island located in the Gulf of Kachchh in Gujarat. The island is a fascinating biome, enthralling biologists and travelers alike with its diverse life forms and scenes of bountiful biodiversity. At first light, Satsaida Bet seems to belong entirely to the tide, and mudskippers flick across wet sediment; crabs vanish into burrows and coastal birds search the shallows as seawater drains through a maze of creeks. Then another sign appears on the exposed mud: the fresh pugmarks of a golden jackal. For a terrestrial carnivore, an isolated mangrove island appears an unlikely home. Yet repeated sightings during our field surveys in the Gulf of Kachchh suggest that these animals are not occasional visitors. They are regularly using a landscape shaped by salt water, tidal rhythms, fishing activity and limited contact with the mainland.

Our team encountered golden jackals, Canis aureus, mainly during early morning. Fresh tracks recorded after high tide showed movement through the intertidal zone and among mangrove stands. No pack was observed, but the recurrence of animals and pugmarks indicates continuous habitat use. The jackals also seemed familiar with approaching boat engines, suggesting repeated exposure rather than a first encounter with people. These simple observations raise important questions: how did the animals reach the island, what sustains them there, and how has a species associated with scrublands, grasslands and village edges adjusted to a tidal forest?

Mangroves are usually described through the life found in water and mud. They shelter juvenile fish, crabs, molluscs, mudskippers, reptiles and numerous birds. They store carbon, reduce shoreline erosion and soften the force of waves and storms. Terrestrial mammals receive much less attention, although mangrove forests can provide food, refuge and movement corridors. A jackal walking between salt-tolerant trees challenges the convenient separation of land and sea. It shows that a mangrove is not merely a strip of vegetation along the coast, but an ecological meeting ground where marine and terrestrial food webs overlap.

The golden jackal is particularly capable of crossing such boundaries. In India, it occupies forests, dry scrub, grasslands, agricultural areas, wetlands and the margins of settlements. Its strength lies in dietary and behavioural flexibility. Rather than depending on one prey species, it may eat rodents, birds, reptiles, insects, fruit, carrion, livestock remains and so on. In the Indian subcontinent, it inhabits a broad spectrum of ecosystems, particularly arid and semi-arid landscapes, where it typically seeks shelter under dense vegetation and avoids human disturbance. This varied diet allows it to survive in landscapes where resources change sharply between seasons or are altered by human activity.

Satsaida Bet can offer several possible foods. Crabs, molluscs, stranded fish, bird eggs, chicks, small vertebrates and carrion available at different times. Mangrove cover can provide shade and resting sites, while creek margins and exposed mudflats may serve as pathways when the tide retreats. Fishing creates another opportunity. Fishers working around the creeks may sort their catch or discard unwanted fish and aquatic organisms. An observant scavenger can learn the schedules of fishing boats, movements of other vessels, engines and could predict. The jackals’ apparent tolerance of boats may therefore reflect learned association with food rather than simple indifference to human presence.