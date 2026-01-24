A little pig goes a long way

This tiny hog may not be your usual neighbourhood porcine resident. Pygmy hog or Porcula salvania, as scientists have named it, is the smallest and rarest species of wild pig: just 60-65 cm long, 25 cm high and, in the case of adult males, a mere 8-9 kg heavy. Compared with a wild boar, it is 10 to 15 times less bulky, with a more streamlined body to match.

Small they may be, pygmy hogs are crucial to the ecosystems they inhabit. Today, they survive only in the grasslands of Assam’s Manas and Orang national parks, where they are known as nol gahori or takuri borah in Assamese and oma thakhri in Bodo. Historically, they ranged across a narrow belt of grassland south of the Himalayan foothills in Uttar Pradesh, Nepal, Bihar, north Bengal and Assam.

In these tall grass biomes, the pygmy hog’s ecological role rivals that of far larger creatures such as tigers and rhinoceroses. It serves as a “barometer” of habitat health—an indicator species. Using its snout, it digs for roots, tubers, wild fruits, termites, earthworms, eggs and other food sources found in the grasslands. This digging aerates the soil and enhances its quality. It also helps disperse seeds through its dietary and foraging habits.

This diminutive resident of India’s tall wet grasslands, however, is in grave danger. Exact numbers are unknown, but perhaps only a few hundred—probably fewer than 350—remain in the wild. Much of its former habitat has disappeared or become too degraded to support it. Uncontrolled grass burning, illegal cattle grazing and rapid habitat succession have taken a heavy toll. These tall wet grasslands, meanwhile, provide vital ecological services: they buffer floods in the monsoon and help maintain groundwater levels in the dry season, indirectly supporting farming communities on their fringes.

Saving the pygmy hog will require saving the tall grasslands of the sub-Himalayan region. These habitats must be properly protected and managed; uncontrolled dry-season burning must stop; cattle grazing must be strictly curtailed. Sites where the hog has vanished also need protection and restoration. Many species will return once grasslands recover—and some, like the pygmy hog, can be reintroduced.