A new era for ecosystem: Global Ecosystem Atlas launched at COP16

A major step forward in protecting the environment has been taken with the launch of the Global Ecosystems Atlas at the 16th Conference of Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) on October 22, 2024.

This tool, developed by the Group on Earth Observations (GEO), is the first of its kind to focus on mapping and monitoring ecosystems around the world.

The Global Ecosystems Atlas aims to change how we understand and protect the natural systems that are important for life on Earth.

It provides important information about the health and risks facing various ecosystems, which can help governments, businesses, financial institutions and local communities make better decisions for sustainable management.

This tool is particularly important for addressing major global issues such as loss of biodiversity, climate change and land degradation.

Yana Gevorgyan, director of GEO secretariat, pointed out that understanding ecosystems is essential for our planet’s health but has often been challenging due to inadequate data and difficulty in coordinating efforts among various groups. The Atlas is designed to help overcome these challenges.

As the world faces serious environmental problems like habitat destruction and rising temperatures, the Atlas provides essential data that has often been missing.

Experts believe that over 55 per cent of the world’s ecosystems have not been fully understood because of disorganised data sources and inconsistencies between countries.

Astrid Schomaker, executive secretary of CBD, emphasised the importance of the Atlas in tackling these crises. “The growing problems of climate change, biodiversity loss and land degradation need immediate and effective solutions. The Global Ecosystems Atlas is the first effort by governments worldwide to collect the best ecosystem information, which will guide actions at both national and global levels."

The Atlas combines existing national ecosystem maps and fills in gaps using advanced techniques, such as Earth observation, artificial intelligence and field data collections.

By aligning these maps with the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Global Ecosystem Typology, the Atlas offers consistent and reliable information for all types of ecosystems, including land, freshwater and marine areas.

One of the major benefits of the Global Ecosystems Atlas is its ability to assist countries in meeting their international obligations, including tracking progress under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Countries can use the Atlas to monitor key indicators such as the status of ecosystems, the extent of natural areas and protected regions, ensuring compliance with CBD.

The Atlas is a valuable resource not just for governments but also for businesses, local communities and civil society. For companies, it helps them incorporate environmental risks into their business strategies. Local and Indigenous communities can access information from the Atlas to protect and restore their ecosystems.

Additionally, development banks and financial institutions can utilise the Atlas to inform investments and ensure that projects align with sustainability goals.

Researchers and academics can access the open data provided by the Atlas for their scientific studies, which will enhance understanding of global ecosystems.

"People must take responsibility for the environmental challenges we face. The Global Ecosystems Atlas is a step forward in making informed decisions to protect the ecosystems vital for our planet's future," Gevorgyan stressed.

The public atlas helps identify biodiversity hotspots and track conservation efforts.

An example of the Atlas’s impact is already visible in countries like South Africa and Mozambique. These neighbouring countries share ecosystems like savannas and coral reefs, and have long been involved in mapping efforts.

With the help of the Atlas, they can now align their national data and work more effectively together on cross-border conservation initiatives. By comparing ecosystem maps through the Global Ecosystems Atlas, both countries can identify areas at risk and prioritise protective actions.