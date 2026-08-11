A recent study used hormone analysis of tiger scats to conclude tourism could affect their reproduction. It kick-starts an important conversation

Every tiger reserve in India now faces the same difficult balancing act. On one side lies an expanding tourism industry that has become politically and economically inseparable from tiger conservation. On the other lies the question that has become increasingly difficult to answer with certainty: what does constant human presence actually do to wild tigers?

Tourism inside protected areas has long been viewed as a conservation success story. It generates revenue for park management, supports local livelihoods and builds political support for protecting forests. Yet the same vehicles that carry tourists through tiger reserves also introduce noise, visual disturbance and repeated human presence into landscapes that evolved without them.

Do these disturbances matter? And if they do, how should we measure their effects?

A recently published study in Animal Conservation by researchers from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) examines precisely this question. Using non-invasive hormone analysis of tiger scats collected across five Indian tiger reserves, the authors report associations between human activity, elevated faecal glucocorticoid metabolites, commonly interpreted as indicators of physiological stress, and the spatial distribution of putative breeding locations. Their findings suggest that tourism and other forms of human disturbance may influence tiger physiology and that breeding females may preferentially use relatively less disturbed areas.

The paper has attracted attention because its implications extend beyond endocrinology. If tourism alters stress physiology and influences where tigresses breed, the implications reach directly into how protected areas are managed. Visitor numbers, tourism routes and zoning policies increasingly rely on scientific evidence of wildlife disturbance. That makes it especially important to distinguish what the data demonstrate from what they are interpreted to imply.

The study addresses one of the most important questions confronting wildlife management today. More broadly, it reflects a transformation within conservation biology itself. Researchers can now recover endocrine information from faeces, hair, feathers or urine, allowing wildlife physiology to be studied without capturing animals. Physiological measurements such as stress hormones, reproductive hormones and immune markers are becoming central tools for detecting the often hidden effects of human activity on wildlife.