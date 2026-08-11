A recent study used hormone analysis of tiger scats to conclude tourism could affect their reproduction. It kick-starts an important conversation

A new study using hormone analysis of tiger scats from five Indian reserves links tourism and human disturbance with changes in stress and reproductive hormones.
The findings suggest breeding females may prefer quieter areas, raising complex questions for park management.
Yet scientists caution that hormone data show associations, not clear causation, underscoring the need for multi-faceted, evidence-based conservation decisions.
Every tiger reserve in India now faces the same difficult balancing act. On one side lies an expanding tourism industry that has become politically and economically inseparable from tiger conservation. On the other lies the question that has become increasingly difficult to answer with certainty: what does constant human presence actually do to wild tigers?
Tourism inside protected areas has long been viewed as a conservation success story. It generates revenue for park management, supports local livelihoods and builds political support for protecting forests. Yet the same vehicles that carry tourists through tiger reserves also introduce noise, visual disturbance and repeated human presence into landscapes that evolved without them.
Do these disturbances matter? And if they do, how should we measure their effects?
A recently published study in Animal Conservation by researchers from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) examines precisely this question. Using non-invasive hormone analysis of tiger scats collected across five Indian tiger reserves, the authors report associations between human activity, elevated faecal glucocorticoid metabolites, commonly interpreted as indicators of physiological stress, and the spatial distribution of putative breeding locations. Their findings suggest that tourism and other forms of human disturbance may influence tiger physiology and that breeding females may preferentially use relatively less disturbed areas.
The paper has attracted attention because its implications extend beyond endocrinology. If tourism alters stress physiology and influences where tigresses breed, the implications reach directly into how protected areas are managed. Visitor numbers, tourism routes and zoning policies increasingly rely on scientific evidence of wildlife disturbance. That makes it especially important to distinguish what the data demonstrate from what they are interpreted to imply.
The study addresses one of the most important questions confronting wildlife management today. More broadly, it reflects a transformation within conservation biology itself. Researchers can now recover endocrine information from faeces, hair, feathers or urine, allowing wildlife physiology to be studied without capturing animals. Physiological measurements such as stress hormones, reproductive hormones and immune markers are becoming central tools for detecting the often hidden effects of human activity on wildlife.
Yet this technological progress has also created a new challenge. Collecting physiological data has become easier than interpreting what those data actually mean. That distinction lies at the heart of an important scientific conversation, one that extends far beyond tigers or tourism.
Outside biology, stress carries an almost universally negative meaning. In everyday language, elevated stress implies declining health, impaired performance and eventual breakdown.
Physiology tells a more complicated story.
Glucocorticoids are not simply indicators of pathological stress. They regulate metabolism, immune function and energy allocation, allowing animals to respond adaptively to environmental challenges. Within the framework of allostasis, transient elevations often represent normal physiological adjustments rather than evidence of impaired health.
Consequently, elevated glucocorticoids do not automatically indicate chronic stress, poor welfare or declining populations.
Indeed, wildlife endocrinologists have increasingly cautioned against treating hormone concentrations as direct proxies for conservation status. Identical hormone levels may reflect entirely different biological processes depending on ecological context, reproductive condition, season, nutritional state or social interactions.
For this reason, interpreting endocrine measurements has become one of the most debated areas within conservation physiology.
None of this diminishes the importance of the recent tiger study.
The authors present an impressive dataset collected across multiple reserves using validated non-invasive endocrine methods. Their analyses demonstrate statistically detectable spatial associations between human activity and endocrine variation in tiger scats.
The more difficult question is what those associations actually represent, because observational ecological studies rarely permit straightforward causal inference. If elevated glucocorticoids are detected near areas of greater human activity, tourism is one plausible explanation but not the only one.
Large carnivores occupy extraordinarily dynamic ecological systems. Hormone concentrations may also respond to prey availability, territorial competition, reproductive condition, habitat quality, climatic conditions and energetic demands. In dense tiger populations such as Corbett, interactions among neighbouring animals may themselves generate substantial physiological responses independent of tourism.
To its credit, the study acknowledges many of these complexities. The authors note limitations associated with prey availability, density estimates and the absence of movement data. Several statistical models also explain only a modest proportion of the observed variation, suggesting that much of the endocrine variability remains attributable to ecological processes not explicitly included in the analyses.
None of this weakens the value of the reported associations. Rather, it clarifies what the evidence can, and cannot, support. Observational endocrine data are powerful for detecting spatial patterns, but associations alone cannot identify the biological mechanisms producing those patterns. That distinction becomes especially important as physiological evidence assumes a greater role in wildlife management.
Perhaps the most intriguing conclusion proposed by the study is that breeding tigresses may favour relatively undisturbed areas.
The inference arises because locations with higher concentrations of faecal progesterone metabolites that are used as indicators of reproductive condition, tended to occur in areas where glucocorticoid concentrations were comparatively lower.
The hypothesis is biologically plausible. Many animals reduce disturbance during reproduction. Yet demonstrating that female tigers actively shift breeding locations requires considerably more evidence than hormone concentrations alone can provide.
Without GPS telemetry, repeated identification of individual females, den-site confirmation or data on cub survival, it is difficult to determine whether these spatial patterns actually reflect breeding-site selection, temporary occupancy or ordinary spatial variation among different animals.
Hormones reveal physiological state. They do not directly reveal behavioural decisions. Bridging physiology and behaviour requires integrating multiple lines of evidence rather than relying on any single indicator.
Studying wild tigers presents methodological constraints that are impossible to eliminate entirely.
Researchers naturally collect scats along roads, trails and forest tracks because these are precisely the routes tigers themselves use for travel and scent marking.
This is standard practice in carnivore ecology.
However, these same landscape features also concentrate tourism and other human activities.
Consequently, detectability and disturbance become partially intertwined within the sampling design itself.
This does not invalidate endocrine analyses.
It does mean that interpreting spatial relationships requires particular caution, especially when attempting to separate behavioural responses from the geography of sampling.
Similarly, because individual tigers were not genetically distinguished, repeated sampling of the same animal cannot be completely excluded.
These are not flaws but practical constraints inherent to studying elusive carnivores, and they should inform how strongly the findings are interpreted.
The implications extend well beyond India’s tiger reserves. Across taxa, wildlife tourism has been associated with avoidance, altered movement, habituation and, in some cases, little measurable effect. Such diversity reflects differences in species biology, disturbance intensity and management context, making it unrealistic to expect any single physiological indicator to predict ecological outcomes.
None of this argues against regulating tourism. Nor does it imply that disturbance should be ignored until demographic declines become obvious. Rather, it argues that management decisions should remain proportional to the strength of available evidence.
Conservation policy often operates under uncertainty, and managers rarely have the luxury of perfect information. Yet there remains an important distinction between evidence demonstrating physiological association and evidence demonstrating ecological consequence. Although this distinction may appear academic, it has practical implications. Decisions on tourism zoning, visitor limits and protected-area planning increasingly draw on physiological evidence. As endocrine biomarkers become more influential in conservation management, the responsibility to distinguish physiological responses from demonstrated ecological consequences becomes correspondingly greater.
The recent tiger study deserves attention because it opens an important avenue of research rather than because it settles an ongoing debate.
Future studies combining endocrine measurements with GPS telemetry, behavioural observations, prey dynamics, individual identification and long-term reproductive monitoring could transform our understanding of how tourism shapes tiger ecology.
Integrating endocrine data with behavioural, spatial and demographic evidence represents the next frontier for conservation physiology.
Scientific progress advances through accumulation, replication and critical evaluation.
As conservation increasingly embraces sophisticated physiological tools, the challenge will not simply be measuring stress in wildlife.
It will be learning precisely what those measurements do, and do not, allow us to conclude.
In that sense, the conversation sparked by this study may prove as important as the study itself. It reminds us that evidence-based conservation depends not only on collecting better data, but also on ensuring that the strength of our conclusions never exceeds the strength of the evidence.
Ashraf Shaikh is a conservation biologist working with the Melghat Tiger Reserve
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth