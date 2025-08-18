A safe haven for turtles in Delhi

The Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in Delhi has become a sanctuary for rescued and trafficked turtles, with a specially developed pond providing a natural habitat.
Since its inception in January 2022, the site has successfully supported the breeding of 250 turtles, including various protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 2022.
The Asola Bhatti Sanctuary on the outskirts of Delhi has become a new home for several rescued, injured and trafficked turtles. The so-called ‘transit camp’ was started in January 2022 to house these animals.
Authorities have now developed a special pond at the site and tried to create as natural an environment for the turtles as possible. The turtles have even begun to breed successfully.
The pond is now home to 250 turtles, both hard-shell and soft-shell as well as newly hatched young ones, according to a report in the Hindustan Times.
Turtles are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 2022. They cannot be sold or kept as pets.
The species present in the pond include the Indian flapshell turtle, the Indian roofed turtle, the black pond turtle and the yellow spotted pond turtle, the newspaper report added.