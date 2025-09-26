A spotted ghost in coal country: Fishing cats reveal hidden wildlife in Bengal’s industrial heartland

But Madhaiganj is different. Here, dry deciduous Sal forests mix with Acacia plantations, barren fields and scattered human-made water bodies. The nearest perennial water canal is over a kilometre away from where the cat was photographed. That this elusive felid is persisting in such a fragmented, semi-dry landscape is a striking reminder of its adaptability and a wake-up call that even the most industrialised regions still harbour hidden biodiversity.

Paschim Bardhaman: a frontier of coexistence

This is not the district’s first wildlife surprise. In recent years, camera traps and field surveys have revealed wolves prowling the Sal forests of Durgapur and striped hyenas denning in abandoned coal pits near Asansol. Now, with the fishing cat joining the list, Paschim Bardhaman has quietly emerged as a hotspot of carnivore coexistence.

These species, including wolves, hyenas, foxes, jungle cats and now fishing cats, are not surviving in sanctuaries or national parks but in human-dominated landscapes shaped by industry. Their presence highlights the ecological mosaic of the region, where riverbanks, scrublands, degraded forests and even abandoned mining zones serve as lifelines for wildlife.

What makes the Madhaiganj record more hopeful is the role of local communities. Village residents, many from tribal households dependent on forests for firewood and fodder, were able to identify the animal from the photograph. Awareness programmes and sensitisation camps have gradually reshaped local attitudes, turning suspicion into curiosity and conflict into cautious acceptance. In places where wolves once invited hostility, villagers are beginning to recognise that their landscapes can host both industry and wildlife if managed wisely.

Yet, this coexistence is fragile. Coal mining and broader industrial expansion continue to fragment the forest floor, while pollution from factories and urban settlements further degrade the habitat. Expanding roads and residential areas put animals at increased risk of roadkill. There is also a persistent risk of poaching and retaliatory killings, particularly in areas where predators occasionally prey on livestock.

A crossroads for conservation

For scientists and conservationists, this single fishing cat image opens up new questions. How far has the species’ range extended into western West Bengal? How does it share resources with wolves, hyenas and other carnivores in the same landscape? And most importantly, can these species persist in a region where mining, steel and urban sprawl show no signs of slowing down?

Paschim Bardhaman now stands as a symbol of both resilience and risk. Its surviving wildlife tells us that coexistence is possible, even in the coalfields. But it also warns that without deliberate planning, such as preserving ecological corridors, reducing roadkill zones and involving industrial stakeholders, this coexistence may not last.

The fishing cat, like the wolf and the hyena before it, is more than just a record in a camera trap. It is a reminder that the industrial heart of Bengal is also a living landscape, where wild ghosts still walk the night. Its discovery was made possible by the combined efforts of WINGS (Wildlife Information and Nature Guide Society), WWF-India, and the West Bengal Forest Department (Durgapur Division), who continue to support research, community outreach and conservation initiatives in the region.

The significance of the record has reached beyond West Bengal. The finding was formally published in CATnews 83 (Summer 2025), a newsletter of the IUCN SSC Cat Specialist Group, under the title First photographic record of fishing cat from Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal, India by A. Mukherjee, M. K. Chattopadhyay, A. Bose, S. Adhurya, A. Khan, K. Das, K. Deuti, and G. D. Bhowmick.

This international acknowledgment not only validates the importance of the Paschim Bardhaman record but also places the district firmly on the global map of wildlife conservation.

Manish Kumar Chattopadhyay is Joint Secretary, WINGS

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth