Wildlife & Biodiversity
AAD 2026: In conversation with Qamar Qureshi on protecting India’s biodiversity
Wildlife biologist talks about India’s long-term strategy for biodiversity conservation
India is home to some of the world’s richest biodiversity — but it is also witnessing a sharp rise in human-wildlife conflict. As conservation efforts expand and habitats shrink, how can India balance ecological protection with the needs of communities?
In this conversation at AAD 2026, we speak with Qamar Qureshi about India’s long-term strategy for biodiversity conservation.
