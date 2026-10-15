Africa and Latin America hold two-thirds of global biodiversity but account for just 14% of related exports: UNCTAD

Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean are home to nearly two-thirds of the world's biodiversity, yet together accounted for just 14 per cent of global exports of biodiversity-based products in 2024, according to a new report by United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The report found that global trade in approximately 1,800 biodiversity-based products, including food, beverages, natural ingredients and fibres, reached $3.8 trillion in 2024, representing 17.3 per cent of total global merchandise trade.

European economies dominated the market, accounting for 49 per cent of global exports, while developing countries accounted for around 35 per cent.

“Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) are home to approximately two-thirds of global biodiversity, encompassing a vast range of species, ecosystems and genetic resources. Yet, in 2024, they accounted for only 3 and 11 per cent, respectively, of global biodiversity-based products exports,” it stated. These products make up 28 per cent of the region's total merchandise trade.

Biodiversity-based products accounted for 28 per cent of total merchandise trade in Latin America and the Caribbean, compared with 19 per cent in Africa. Asia, meanwhile, accounted for 24 per cent of global biodiversity-based exports, valued at approximately $900 billion.