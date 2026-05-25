Amaltas, the good thing about Delhi summers

Summers in the national capital can be taxing. The searing, scorching heat, the dust storms and the sultry weather.
But there is one aspect of Delhi summers which gives pleasure rather than pain.
Every summer, along with the searing heat, comes Nature’s annual splash of gold for Delhi: the seasonal bloom of Amaltas or the golden shower tree (Cassia fistula).
The species is native to the Indian subcontinent.
In many ways, the annual Amaltas bloom is a reminder of a Delhi that is slowly disappearing as the national capital becomes more concretised.
Grey though it might have become due to the concrete, but once during the summer, Delhi glows a bright gold. And that is a sight enough to commensurate for what is its harshest season.