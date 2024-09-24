Amur tigers return to Kazakhstan, where their cousins the Caspian tigers once roamed

The tiger is back in Kazakhstan where it once roamed before being hunted to extinction.

Two Amur or Siberian tigers were transported from the Netherlands to the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve in the Almaty Region on September 22, 2024, The Astana Times reported.

The tigers have been brought as part of a project to rewild the species in Kazakhstan. A memorandum was signed between the government of Kazakhstan and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2017 to revive the Turanian or Caspian tiger which used to found in Kazakhstan before being hunted to extinction, according to The Astana Times.

The closest living relative of the Caspian Tiger (Panthera tigris virgata) is the Amur (Panthera tigris altaica), which is why the two individuals have been brought to Kazakhstan.

“Finally, it happened! 2 tigers arrived in Kazakhstan & Ile Balkhash became a new home 4 Bandana and Kuma. Thanks to @UNDPKAZ “Reintroduction of Turan Tiger” project colleagues for dedication in advancing biodiversity in the country,” Sukhrob Khojimatov, deputy resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan, posted on his X handle.

The two Amur tigers will spend several weeks in an enclosure before being released into bigger enclosures and eventually into the wild, The Astana Times reported, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.