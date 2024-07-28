Babr: Lions symbolised its kings; but tigers had their own unique place in Persia, Persianate Central Asia & the Caucasus

Many in the Indian Subcontinent are familiar with the ‘Shir-o-Khurshid’ or ‘Lion-and-Sun’ symbol. It symbolised kingship in ancient, pre-Islamic Persia and later on, in Islamic Iran as well. The lion has had a huge influence on the Middle East, with it appearing in cultures throughout the region — Canaanite, Babylonian, Assyrian, Israelite, Islamic and of course, Persian. But the other big cat, the tiger, is not behind, at least in the case of Persia.

Let us take a very popular (albeit a controversial one in our times) name: Babur or Babar. It is the name of the founder of the Mughal dynasty that ruled large parts of South Asia from 1526-1857. His full name is Zaheeruddin Muhammad ‘Babur’. What is the meaning of Babur, you may ask? ‘Tiger’ is the answer.

Babur, who claimed descent from two of Asia’s biggest conquerors — Genghis Khan and Tamerlane or Timur — spoke a Turkic language known as Chagatai. The word ‘Babur’ appears in the language, a loanword from, you guessed it — Persian. Incidentally, the Mughal standard was the ‘Shir-o-Khurshid’.

Why, might one ask? The answer is that the Mughals followed the ‘Turko-Persian’ tradition. “Turko-Persian Islamicate culture…is an ecumenical mix of Arabic, Persian, and Turkic elements that melded in the ninth and tenth centuries in eastern Iran — that is, in Khurasan and Transoxiana. From there it was carried by conquering peoples to neighboring areas, so that it eventually became the predominant culture of the ruling and elite classes of West, Central and South Asia,” writes Robert L Canfield in Turko-Persia in historical perspective.

But how did a word for tiger appear in Persian? Persia and the Greater Middle East were home to the Asiatic lion. The answer is that the tiger too was found in Persia. It was called the Caspian or Hyrcanian tiger (Panthera tigris virgata). It is now extinct.