Antelope like Blackbuck and Gazelle like Chinkara are not ‘deer’; know the difference

Other types of even-toes ungulates besides the members of these two families include pigs, giraffes, camels, llamas and alpacas.

Meanwhile, the Perissodactyla order is the opposite of Artiodactyla, which means the families included in the order—equids (horse family), rhinoceros and tapirs—put the weight of their bodies on one or three toes of their foot. Hence, they are also known as odd-toed ungulates.

The most basic difference between deer and antelope is the keratinous growths growing from their heads. Among deer, these growths are known as ‘antlers’ and grow only in males. They are divided into branches or ‘tines’. On the other hand, antelope have “strong permanent un-branched horns consisting of a chitinous shell with a bony core,” wrote the authors of a 2020 paper Global research output in Antelope species: A case study. Antelope do not shed their horns like deer.

Antelope haven

The world’s second-largest continent, Africa, is virtually ‘antelope haven’. Writing in the journal Tropical Stream Ecology in 2008, authors Nic Pacini and David M. Harper noted that, “Ungulates or hoofed mammals (orders Artiodactyla and Perissodactyla) occur in Asia, Africa and the Neotropics, but their diversity varies greatly among these regions. For example, South America has only 21 species of ungulates (and only 16 in tropical latitudes); whereas there are 91 species in Africa most of which are bovids and the majority of which are antelopes.”

Meanwhile, authors Thangavel Rajagopal, Muthuraj Surulinathi, Arulmozhi Manimozhi and Ponnirul Ponmanickam noted in the 2020 paper that true antelopes are found only in African and Asian continents.

“Antelopes have adapted a wide range of habitats, typically woodland, forest, savannah, grassland plain, marshes, etc. and several species are living in the mountain and rocky outcrops. A few species live in desert (both hot and cold), and a couple of species are even semi-aquatic live in swamp,” they added.

Rajagopal, Surulinathi, Manimozhi and Ponmanickam observed that according to the findings of the Species Survival Commission and Antelope Specialized Group, 59 antelope species are recognised as occurring in 9 countries in the East and Northeast African regions, 36 species inhabit in 10 countries of the Southern and South-Central African regions, 44 species in 22 countries in the West and Central African regions, 25 species in 37 countries from North Africa, the Middle East and Asian regions.

There are 91 species of antelope overall in the world, from the Eland, as big as a domestic cow to the royal antelope of West Africa. On the other hand, there are 43 species of deer, from the smallest pudu of South America to the largest Moose of North America (called ‘Elk’ in Eurasia).

India has six species of antelope: Tibetan Antelope, Tibetan Gazelle, Nilgai, Blackbuck, Chinkara and Chausingha. The Nilgai is the largest and the Chausingha the smallest. It has 12 species of deer, from the smallest Indian Mouse Deer to the largest Sambar.