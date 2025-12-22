Wildlife & Biodiversity

Apex Court rules GIB protection to be ‘non-negotiable’

With its recent verdict, the Supreme Court has redrawn the renewable energy map of India
The Supreme Court has ruled that Great Indian Bustard protection is ‘non-negotiable’.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
On December 19, 2025, a Supreme Court bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar reiterated that the protection of the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) was “non-negotiable”.

The apex court also revised priority conservation areas of the GIB—14,013 square kilometres in Rajasthan and 740 square kilometres in Gujarat.

These zones will have no new wind turbines, no solar parks above 2 megawatt (MW), and no expansion of existing renewable projects.

With its December 19 judgement, the apex court has redrawn the renewable energy map of India.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The judgement brings to an end a four-year legal battle that repeatedly disrupted the planning and execution of the Green Energy Corridor, under which wind and solar energy projects are being built in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The judgement will also hopefully help stall the slide of the Great Indian Bustard.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The judgement also redraws the renewable energy map of India, with conservation now a primary concern to be taken into account when planning renewable projects.

Meanwhile, the judgement will hopefully help stall the slide of the Great Indian Bustard. It is the state bird of Rajasthan and is also known as ‘Godawan, ‘Hoom’, and ‘Gaganbher’, It is critically endangered due to hunting and habitat loss.

