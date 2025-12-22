Apex Court rules GIB protection to be ‘non-negotiable’

On December 19, 2025, a Supreme Court bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar reiterated that the protection of the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) was “non-negotiable”.

The apex court also revised priority conservation areas of the GIB—14,013 square kilometres in Rajasthan and 740 square kilometres in Gujarat.

These zones will have no new wind turbines, no solar parks above 2 megawatt (MW), and no expansion of existing renewable projects.