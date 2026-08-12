As African swine fever threatens to push Indonesian babirusas towards extinction, UK’s Chester Zoo welcomes critically important piglet

Chester Zoo in the United Kingdom recently recorded the birth of a critically important babirusa, the so-called “pig-deer”. The birth comes at a critical moment as African swine fever is threatening to wipe out the species found on just four Indonesian islands.

Until recently, they were considered vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), but they will shortly be uplisted to Critically Endangered.

Since African swine fever reached the islands around five years ago, wild populations have gone into rapid decline and if action is not taken, the babirusa could become extinct, fear experts.

‘A very special birth’

‘Rana’ as the baby babirusa has been named, was the size of a “grapefruit with legs” when she was born. Babirusa piglets typically weigh between 300 and 500 grams, according to a statement by the Zoo.

The baby is the fifth piglet born to mother Matano, who was herself born at Chester Zoo 11 years ago and now has descendants living in zoos across Europe.

Hannah Owens, Assistant Team Manager at Chester Zoo, said: “While babirusas are doing well in our care, I’m worried because they are really struggling in the wild. The numbers are radically reducing, and it would be horrendous if they disappeared, because they are amazing, charismatic animals. Piglets like Rana are a lifeline for the species.”

Babirusa pregnancies are unusually predictable — almost every birth at Chester Zoo has arrived after exactly 161 days of gestation. Keepers began counting down once Matano was seen with male Bamm Bamm early this year, later giving her a quiet, private space and extra bedding to prepare for the birth.