Awadh’s hidden Eden? There is still incredible biodiversity in bustling, historic Lucknow’s Kukrail forest, finds study

Lucknow, the capital of the former Nawabs of Awadh and now the bustling heart of Uttar Pradesh, harbours incredible biodiversity, according to a new research paper.

The paper describes 39 species of frogs, lizards, snakes, turtles, and crocodiles found in the city’s Kukrail forest. This represents the second highest herpetological diversity ever recorded in Uttar Pradesh.

Scientists Jon Hakim and Shaariq Ashar discovered several species previously unknown in the region, including Uttar Pradesh’s first-ever sightings of Slender Blind Snake and White-snouted Pug-nose Frog.

“Seven of the species found in Kukrail are listed as endangered by the IUCN Red List, including Red Sand Boa, Yellow Monitor, and Ganges Soft-shelled Turtle. As this was a time-limited survey, the researchers believe additional species of frogs, turtles, and snakes remain to be found within the forest walls,” a statement by the authors said.

Hakim and Ashar also described the benefits of the animals of Kukrail, an ‘urban forest’.

“These reptiles and amphibians help control insect and rodent populations, clean out underwater carcasses, and enhance nutrient cycling. Forests also support our physical and mental well-being by reducing pollution, mitigating flooding, and providing a serene and peaceful environment,” they noted in the statement.

“Without urban forests, our cities suffer from greater storm water runoff, higher levels of air and noise pollution, and intensified heat. It is easier to preserve existing forests than it is to recreate them in the future,” they added.

Kukrail in danger

Kukrail, Lucknow’s urban Eden, is in danger. The Government of Uttar Pradesh plans to develop 730 acres (295 hecatres) of land within the Kukrail Reserve Forest to build a zoo, animal safari, and other tourist attractions.

“Much more than 730 acres of forest will be disrupted by construction overflow, new roads, pollution, and the dumping of waste. Though the development plans mention wildlife preservation as a desired outcome, well-intended projects often still result in significant biodiversity loss,” according to Hakim and Ashar.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state by population, has only six per cent forest cover.

The researchers recommended maintaining the ecological integrity of Kukrail forest by minimising the development of native forest habitat and implementing habitat restoration programs that preserve native vegetation, water bodies, and mature trees.

They also advised limiting the length and width of any additional roads in the forest and including wildlife crossings where possible, ideally by constructing additional under-road passageways such as the few already present on the existing route.

The paper, titled High Diversity of Herpetofauna in Kukrail Urban Forest, Lucknow, India, Calls for Well-Informed Conservation Policies, was published in the August 31 issue of Herpetological Conservation and Biology.