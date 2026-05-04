Beyond numbers: Mass tree plantation for a greener Maharashtra needs a rethink

The April 29, 2026 decision of the Maharashtra cabinet to establish the Green Maharashtra Mission and undertake the ambitious mission of planting 3 billion trees by 2047 marks a significant step toward ecological restoration and climate resilience. With the state aiming to increase its forest and tree cover to 33 per cent from the current 21.35 per cent in line with the National Forest Policy (1988), this initiative reflects strong intent and forward-looking governance. If implemented with scientific precision and long-term planning, it has the potential to transform landscapes, strengthen rural livelihoods, and contribute meaningfully to India’s climate commitments.

Across India, large-scale plantation campaigns have generated impressive numbers and widespread participation. These efforts have played an important role in building awareness and collective action. However, the long-term success of such initiatives lies not merely in achieving plantation targets, but in ensuring that these saplings survive, grow into mature trees, and contribute to ecological stability.

Trees are long-term ecological assets. Their benefits of carbon sequestration, microclimate regulation, soil enrichment, and biodiversity support accrue over decades. Therefore, the focus of plantation programmes must gradually evolve from “how many trees are planted” to “how many trees are sustained.”

Emerging paradox: Losing mature trees

Recent research provides an important reality check. A 2024 study in the journal Nature Sustainability highlighted a significant decline in large farmland trees across India, with central regions such as Maharashtra identified as major hotspots. Mature trees, including species like Neem (Azadirachta indica), Mahua (Madhuca longifolia), Jamun (Syzygium cumini) and Babul (Acacia nilotica), are disappearing at an alarming rate.

These trees are irreplaceable in the short term. Their large canopies regulate temperature, store substantial carbon, and support biodiversity. Their decline, largely driven by agricultural intensification and land-use changes, underscores an important concern: while plantation numbers may be increasing, the ecological base provided by older trees is simultaneously shrinking. Ensuring that plantation drives complement and not substitute the conservation of existing trees is therefore essential.

Why scientific planning matters

India’s landscapes are ecologically diverse, ranging from dense forests to grasslands, savannahs, and semi-arid ecosystems. Each of these ecosystems plays a distinct role and requires a tailored approach. A one-size-fits-all plantation strategy may not always yield the desired outcomes and, in some cases, may even disrupt existing ecological balance.

A key principle that emerges from global and national experience is “right tree, right place, right purpose”. Tree species must be selected based on local soil, climate, and hydrological conditions. Native species, adapted to local environments, tend to perform better and provide greater ecological benefits over time.

At the same time, post-plantation care is equally critical. Without adequate protection, watering, and monitoring, saplings often fail to establish. Integrating plantation drives with long-term maintenance strategies ensures that initial investments translate into lasting ecological gains.

Learning from experience: Case of Conocarpus

Recent experiences across states offer valuable lessons in species selection. The widespread plantation of Conocarpus, a fast-growing exotic species, was initially promoted for its rapid growth and ornamental value. However, subsequent observations revealed several ecological and practical concerns, including high water consumption, invasive root systems affecting infrastructure, and limited support for local biodiversity. As a result, states like Gujarat have imposed restrictions on its plantation.

This example highlights the importance of careful species selection based on ecological suitability rather than short-term gains. It reinforces the need to prioritise native and multipurpose species that align with local ecosystems and long-term sustainability goals.

Grasslands are not wastelands

An equally important aspect of scientific plantation planning is the recognition of open natural ecosystems such as grasslands and savannahs. These landscapes are often misunderstood and mistakenly classified as “degraded” or “wastelands”. In reality, grasslands are highly productive ecosystems that support unique biodiversity, including species adapted to open habitats.

Practices such as trenching, pit digging and tree planting in these ecosystems can disturb soil structure, alter hydrology, and disrupt native flora and fauna. Grasslands also play a significant role in below-ground carbon storage, often acting as effective carbon sinks through their root systems and soil organic matter.

Recognising the ecological value of these systems is essential. Plantation efforts should therefore focus on truly degraded or human-altered lands, rather than replacing naturally occurring open ecosystems.

Agroforestry: Scalable & sustainable solution

The GROW (2024) report by NITI Aayog offers a strong scientific pathway forward by identifying nearly 43,944 sq. km of land in Maharashtra suitable for agroforestry, including over 24,000 sq. km categorised as highly suitable. This highlights the immense potential of integrating trees within agricultural landscapes.

Agroforestry provides a balanced approach by combining ecological restoration with livelihood enhancement. Trees on farms can improve soil fertility, enhance water use efficiency, diversify income sources, and contribute to climate resilience. Importantly, this approach aligns tree planting with farmer interests, making it more sustainable in the long run.

By promoting agroforestry in suitable areas, plantation programmes can move beyond isolated efforts toward integrated landscape management.

Blending science with tradition

India’s traditional knowledge systems offer valuable insights into sustainable tree management. The concept of Sthala Vriksha — sacred trees associated with temples — demonstrates how communities have historically conserved specific species for generations. Similarly, village-level institutions like Paar or Chabutara ensured the protection of large trees while serving as social and ecological hubs.

These practices reflect an inherent understanding of ecological balance and community stewardship. Integrating such traditions into modern plantation programmes can enhance public participation and strengthen long-term conservation outcomes.

Toward effective & sustainable implementation

For large-scale initiatives like the Green Maharashtra Mission, effective implementation will depend on integrating scientific planning, institutional coordination, and community participation. Baseline assessments, geospatial mapping, and monitoring systems such as geo-tagging can improve transparency and accountability. At the same time, involving local communities ensures long-term stewardship and higher survival rates.



Aligning plantation programmes with broader development initiatives — such as agriculture, water management, and climate adaptation — can further enhance their impact and sustainability. To ensure effective and scientifically sound implementation, plantation programmes should focus on:

• Conducting a baseline assessment of existing vegetation, land resources, and ecological conditions before plantation

• Selecting region-specific tree species suited to different contexts (roadsides, public spaces, MIDC areas, institutions)

• Protecting heritage trees and introducing incentive mechanisms for their conservation

• Reviving and maintaining traditional community systems like Paar / Choupal for ecological and social benefits

• Integrating tree planting into government schemes and subsidy programmes for wider adoption

• Establishing GPS-based tagging, monitoring, and plantation audits for transparency and accountability

• Using high-quality planting material and following the principle of “right tree, right place, right purpose”

• Avoiding plantations in natural open ecosystems such as grasslands, which are not wastelands

• Undertaking scientific mapping of suitable lands to guide plantation planning

From planting trees to growing ecosystems

The vision of planting 300 crore trees in Maharashtra is both ambitious and timely. Its success, however, will depend on moving beyond numbers toward nurturing living ecosystems. By combining scientific planning, appropriate species selection, protection of existing trees, and respect for diverse ecosystems, including grasslands, this initiative can set a national example.

The journey ahead is not just about planting trees, but about growing resilient, inclusive, and ecologically sound landscapes. When guided by science and enriched by tradition, such efforts can deliver lasting benefits for both people and the environment.

As the timeless wisdom reminds us, “Vruksho Rakshati Rakshitaha”, which means when we protect trees with understanding, they, in turn, protect us. Planting trees is good but nurturing and growing them is the true act of devotion.

Sangram B Chavan is senior scientist (agroforestry), ICAR-National Institute of Abiotic Stress Management, Baramati (Pune) Maharashtra. AR Uthappa is scientist (agroforestry), ICAR-Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute, Goa. Keerthika A is scientist, agroforestry, ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute, Jodhpur. Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.