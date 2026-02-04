Wildlife & Biodiversity

Bihar needs clean water bodies for this “poor man’s meat”

Freshwater snails are a delicacy in the state; but they are threatened due to a variety of factors
Freshwater snails sold by the roadside in Katihar, Bihar. They are a staple in the diet of various communities of Bihar. Photo: iStock
Freshwater snails or ‘ghogha’ are abundant in Bihar’s water bodies. They are found in water bodies across the state, ranging from rivers, ponds, paddy fields and the Ganga.

They are often sold in local markets and are a staple in the diet of various communities in Bihar. In fact, they are called the ‘poor man’s meat’ in north India.

Freshwater snails provide nutritional security to millions of poor people across north India.Photo: iStock

Freshwater snails provide nutritional food security and possess medicinal, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties.

But polluted water bodies and over-harvesting are leading to their decline, endangering food security.Photo: iStock

But habitat degradation, over-harvesting, and pollution have caused the population of many freshwater snail species to decline.

Not taking action in this regard can not only lead to biodiversity loss but also endanger food security.

