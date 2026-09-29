Birth of two young Przewalski’s horses after 200 years signals important milestone for Kazakhstan’s steppe

The birth of two foals belonging to one of the rarest equine species on Earth has triggered a wave of excitement and hope among scientists who seek to protect rangelands and grasslands.

Przewalski’s horses are the world’s last truly wild horses and are hard to handle and almost impossible to ride.

On August 22 and 30, mares Tess and Umbra gave birth to one foal each at a remote wildlife sanctuary on Kazakhstan’s steppe. These are believed to be the first foals born after nearly 200 years on these grasslands.

The foals’ births were the result of a decades-long effort to save the Przewalski’s horse from extinction and “rewild” Kazakhstan’s grasslands, where human encroachment had sent biodiversity into a tailspin.

“The community-based protection of these rangelands that led to the birth of this foal is one of the great conservation success stories of the last decade,” says Susan Gardner, the Director of the Ecosystems Division at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). “It shows that when we put our minds to it, we can restore ecosystems and give species a second chance.”

Truly wild equines

According to a statement by the United Nations Environment Programme, Przewalski’s horses once roamed the plains of Central Asia in large numbers, their short, stocky bodies ideal for retaining heat during the region’s brutal winters.

But by the mid-1900s, hunting, habitat loss from farming and competition from livestock had decimated herds. The last of the horses was spotted in the wild in 1969, roaming the Gobi Desert alone.

But the animals survived in European zoos, where an elaborate breeding programme helped keep their genetic pool diverse – and intact.

That, conservationists say, is important. Przewalski’s horses occupy a unique branch of the equine family tree. They have two more chromosomes than other horses, and unlike their free-roaming counterparts in Australia and the United States of America, they have never been domesticated. (So-called “wild” horses like mustangs are the feral offspring of domesticated horses.)

Restoring the steppe

In 2005, the Kazakh government launched an effort to restore 75,000 square kilometres of steppe and semi-desert that had been damaged by overgrazing, unsustainable farming practices and climate change. Known as the Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative, the longstanding partnership has been named a UN World Restoration Flagship, an award that honours ground-breaking efforts to revive natural spaces.

“Well-managed pastoralism can help keep these landscapes healthy, for both wildlife and livelihoods,” said UNEP’s Gardner.

Conservationists focused first on bolstering populations of endangered saiga antelope and the kulan, a type of wild ass. ‘’