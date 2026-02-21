Black-necked crane: Sentinel of the high cold desert

In the stark, wind-swept landscapes of the Tibetan and Trans-Himalayan plateau, a haunting, resonant call rises over the marshes each summer. It belongs to the black-necked crane, one of the region’s most iconic birds. Standing nearly 1.4 metres tall, the crane cuts a striking figure: a largely whitish-grey body contrasted by a jet-black head and upper neck, splashes of red around the eye, and long, elegant legs built for wading through alpine bogs. Juveniles, cloaked in darker grey with a rusty tinge, shadow their parents as the family moves through meadows blooming with sedges and wildflowers.

Globally, only 13,000 to 15,000 black-necked cranes survive, most on the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the species as Near Threatened. In India, particularly in Ladakh, its fragile population is edging downwards. Locally, the bird is known as “cha thung-thung” in Ladakh and “thungdung karma” in Arunachal Pradesh, names that echo through generations of pastoral communities who share the high-altitude wetlands with these cranes.

Every spring, as snow retreats up the mountainsides, pairs return faithfully to the same meadows and riverine marshes where they have nested year after year. This strong site fidelity is tested in a region changing faster than at any time in living memory. The cranes breed at elevations between 2,600 and 4,900 metres, choosing gently sloping wetlands where they build simple nests of grasses and sedges. Here, in what appears to be an endless expanse of sky and stone, their high-pitched, trumpeting calls carry for kilometres, echoing against the barren hills. But even this vast wilderness is tightening around them.

The Hanle wetlands, once home to four breeding pairs, now support only one or two—often breeding unsuccessfully. Habitat loss is severe, driven by expanding human settlements, encroaching agriculture and unregulated construction. The installation of electric poles across the open plains and ambitious proposals for wind and solar farms threaten to fragment and disturb the few nesting sites that remain. Perhaps the most immediate danger comes on four legs. Packs of free-ranging dogs, kept by army units, herders and nomadic families, roam freely across the valley floors. These dogs regularly raid nests, taking eggs and chicks. At several breeding sites, predation has become so intense that entire nesting attempts fail year after year.